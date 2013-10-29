Jodi Arias Denounces Her Lawyer In This Bitter, 12-Page Hand-Written Motion

AP Photo/The Arizona Republic, Rob Schumacher, Poo Defendant Jodi Arias listens to defence attorney Kirk Nurmi make his closing arguments during her trial on Friday, May 3, 2013 at Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix.

Jodi Arias has filed a hand-written motion to dismiss her lead defence attorney, who she says hasn’t been adequately communicating with her leading up to her sentencing, the Arizona Republic

In the motion, posted by the Republic, Arias said that lead attorney Kirk Nurmi hasn’t seen her since May and has “little to no tolerance” for her “emotional and psychological shortcomings.”

Arias was convicted of first-degree murder in May for killing her ex-boyfriend, Travis Alexander. She has yet to be sentenced and could face the death penalty.

She tried to fire Nurmi another time in June, but the judge did not grant her request, according to the Republic. After she was convicted, her lawyers tried to quit, but a judge denied that request as well.

In her letter, Arias says that Nurmi “lacks capacity for empathy,” has an “utter poverty of people skills” and even admitted in court that he does not like her. She says she doesn’t trust Nurmi.

Arias also accused Nurmi of instructing his secretary to hang up on her whenever she called.

