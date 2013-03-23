Jodi Arias Sang A Dido Song And Did A Headstand After Police Interrogated Her

Jodi Arias, who’s on trial for allegedly murdering her ex-boyfriend, was interrogated about the killing back in 2008.



Video of that interrogation has recently been released to the public, and the footage taken after police left the room is truly weird.

Arias does a headstand (which is apparently a yoga pose) and sings these lines: “I didn’t hear you breathe. I wonder how am I still here. And I don’t want to lose a thing. It might change my memory.”

The lines appear to be from the Dido song “Here With Me.” (Arias got a few of the words wrong. The Dido song says, “I didn’t hear you leave.”)

Arias says she killed her Mormon motivational speaker ex-boyfriend Travis Alexander because he was threatening her. He was stabbed nearly 30 times, shot, and almost decapitated.

Check out the entire eerie video, courtesy of News Channel 5:

