Jodi Arias And The Ex She Killed Have Truly Eerie MySpace Profiles

Jodi Arias and Travis Alexander

A lot of people make their social media profiles private these days, but things were a little different a few years ago.Jodi Arias and her ex-boyfriend Travis Alexander let the world see every photo and blog post on their MySpace profiles in 2008.



That was the year Arias, now 32, shot Alexander twice, stabbed him almost 30 times, and nearly cut his head off. She’s on trial now for murder, and her lies to investigators have earned her the nickname “Mormon Casey Anthony.”

She claims Alexander was an abusive pedophile she killed in self-defence. Her trial in Arizona has been truly captivating and raunchy at times.

Arias and Alexander’s MySpace profiles are just as mesmerizing and provide an unusual window into their “complicated” relationship.

Arias, who converted to Mormonism for Alexander, has a blog on her MySpace page with inspirational quotes — including this one from the ex-boyfriend she killed.

Nine days after Alexander was killed, Arias created a 25-picture album called “In Loving Memory of Travis Alexander.” This photo of the two of them is particularly unnerving:

Alexander didn’t have any photos of Arias on his MySpace page. He did post pictures of himself with four other women. One of those pictures has this caption: “This is Ms. Licious and I. She probably wants me.”

Like Arias, Alexander had a blog on his MySpace page. In what he called the “Being Better Blog,” Alexander talked about God and how much he loved his life. He also wrote about living life to the fullest.

“We only live once, we don’t get another shot if we screw it up,” he wrote.

Arias could get the death penalty for killing Alexander. On her blog, she included this quote, which she said was a Wiccan creed: “What ye sends out, comes back to thee.”

