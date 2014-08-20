Jodhi Meares Is Slapped With A $1100 Fine And A 12 Month Disqualification After Pleading Guilty To High Range Drink Driving Charges

Jodhi Meares arrives at the launch of Vogue Fashion’s Night Out at Hyde Park on September 5, 2013 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Ex-wife of casino mogul James Packer, Jodhi Meares has received a $1100 fine and a 12 month disqualification from driving after she pleaded guilty to high range drink driving charge in Waverley Local Court in Sydney.

In June Meares rolled her luxury 4WD into three parked cars in Bellevue Hill while she was almost four times the legal alcohol limit.

Sydney solicitor Chris Murphy, who represented Meares, told the Magistrate his client has been harassed by the media since the accident, saying that alone has been a “penalty beyond belief”.

Journalist Jodie Speers also tweeted Murphy said that because Meares is Packer’s ex-wife it “haunts everything that’s ever said about her”.

Now read: James Packer’s Ex-Wife Jodhi Meares Could Face Jail After Smashing Into Parked Cars And Rolling Her Range Rover

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.