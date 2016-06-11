This underwear company no longer wants to be known for ripped abs

Jockey no longer wants to be known for ads featuring models with ripped abs.

The underwear company is rolling out a new ad campaign called “Show ‘Em What’s Underneath” — a cheeky play on showing off both undergarments and traits that are not visible to the human eye.

The campaign features Chris, a Marine veteran, Michael, an adoptive father, and Lisa, a firefighter, pictured above, and it zeroes in on their accomplishments, not their bodies (though they all do have very fit figures).

“This new campaign celebrates the spirit of individuality — people’s true colours, hidden talents, guts, crazy ideas, big secrets and the gifts that make them truly unique,” Matthew Waller, senior manager of corporate communications and brand partnerships, said in a release. “The Show ‘Em What’s Underneath campaign encourages everyone to be comfortable with themselves — imperfections and all.”

That sounds a lot like the very successful Aerie, which has won over teen girls with its unairbrushed #AerieREAL campaign. It suggests that Aerie was onto something that is relevant to people beyond its audience — even grown men.

The company tells each person’s story through a video, each of which you can below.

