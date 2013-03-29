Jockey And Fruit Of The Loom Are Battling To Become Jon Hamm's Underwear Provider

Mad Men, AMCThe world got a healthy dose of TMI regarding “Mad Men” star Jon Hamm; namely that he likes going commando, but his “impressive anatomy is so distracting that they politely insisted on underwear.”



While Hamm didn’t appreciate the NY Daily News report — “They’re called ‘privates’ for a reason. I’m wearing pants, for f**k’s sake. Lay off,” he told Rolling Stone — Fruit of the Loom and Jockey both see this as a great marketing opportunity.

TMZ reports that both underwear makers reached out to Hamm to offer their services.

Fruit of the Loom issued the statement: “We want people to be themselves. And if going Commando makes you happy, we say go for it. But in case you change your mind, we got you covered.”

Jockey told TMZ that “Jockey would like to offer our support for Jon Hamm in the form of a lifetime supply of Jockey underwear.”

Both have stayed silent on their Facebook and Twitter pages.

