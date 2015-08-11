The firm that helps Twitter and LinkedIn recruit tech talent is coming to the UK

Tech recruitment firm Jobvite, which helps giants like Twitter and LinkedIn hire the right people, is coming to the UK.

Jobvite is opening a London office at Central Working in Shoreditch to help it find more clients in Europe, the company says. The platform lets companies submit a job vacancy, disseminate it across lots of other sites and recruitment services, and makes it easy to monitor how that opening does.

Silicon Valley firms like Coppola Wines, GameFly, Logitech and Square and Japanese games company SEGA also uses the service.

The company already works with quite a few UK companies, including social data platform DataSift, online gaming firm Gamesys, and brand design agency Design Bridge, and hopes to add to that list too.

Jobvite raised $US25 million (about £16 million) in a Series D round at the end of last year, led by growth equity firm Catalyst Investors.

