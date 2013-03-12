Jobseekers Can Use The Myers-Briggs Personality Test To Find The Right Career

Work can be challenging, but finding an organisation that fits your personality and long-term career goals could make the road to success a little more bearable.



How well do you work in certain cultures and what are your methods for making decisions? If you understand yourself well enough, you can actually screen employers while they’re screening you.

In this interview, we speak to Laura Hill, founder of Careers In Motion, about the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) assessment, one of the most popular personality tests that measures psychological preferences to determine how certain people make decisions.

Produced by Business Insider Video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.