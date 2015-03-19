6-figure jobs you can get without going to grad school

It turns out you don’t need a fancy MBA or law degree to pull in a pretty penny.

That’s right: There are plenty of opportunities to earn a six-figure salary without the burden or hassle (or tuition bill!) of graduate school.

On Thursday, TheLadders, a career and job matching resource for professionals, will release a new report on the top-paying careers that don’t require an advanced degree.

To compile its list, TheLadders analysed a year’s worth of salary insights from 1.9 million US-based professionals with a bachelor or associate degree to find the careers with the largest concentrations of top earners.

The study identified more than a quarter of a million professionals earning over $US150,000 annually in these 10 fields alone.

Here are the top 10 careers, ranked by “Earning Potential,” which TheLadders defines as “the average salary of the top 8% of earners in each of these fields without an advance degree”:

1. Sales Operations

Earning potential: $US213,852

Professionals in this job earning over $US150,000 annually: 19%

Average entry-level salary (under 5 years of experience): $US77,896

Hot jobs: Director of Sales Operations (Avg: $US126,000), Sales & Operations Manager (Avg: $US86,000)

2. Sales (B2C, B2B)

Earning potential: $US213,538

Professionals in this job earning over $US150,000 annually: 20%

Average entry-level salary (under 5 years of experience): $US77,433

Hot jobs: Director of Sales (Avg: $US130,000), Regional Sales Director (Avg: $US137,000), Account Executive (Avg: $US94,000)

3. Business Development

Earning potential: $US211,590

Professionals in this job earning over $US150,000 annually: 24%

Average entry-level salary (under 5 years of experience): $US83,348

Hot jobs: Director of Business Development (Avg: $US124,000), Manager, Business Development (Avg: $US104,000)

4. Supply Chain and Logistics

Earning Potential: $US211,458

Professionals in this job earning over $US150,000 annually: 12%

Average entry-level salary (under 5 years of experience): $US77,573

Hot jobs: Director of Logistics (Avg: $US120,000), Supply Chain Consultant (Avg: $US115,000), Global Supply Chain Manager (Avg: $US118,000)

5. Product and Brand Marketing

Earning potential: $US211,033

Professionals in this job earning over $US150,000 annually: 11%

Average entry-level salary (under 5 years of experience): $US73,583

Hot jobs: Senior Brand Manager (Avg: $US131,000), Product Marketing Manager (Avg: $US103,000)

6. Digital Marketing

Earning potential: $US209,755

Professionals in this job earning over $US150,000 annually: 12%

Average entry-level salary (under 5 years of experience): $US73,263

Hot jobs:Director of Digital Marketing (Avg: $US125,000), Digital Marketing Manager (Avg: $US83,000)

7. Public Relations and Communications

Earning potential: $US209,747

Professionals in this job earning over $US150,000 annually: 10%

Average entry-level salary (under 5 years of experience): $US62,127

Hot jobs: Communications Director (Avg: $US100,000), Director of PR (Avg: $US96,000)

8. Plan and Facilities Management

Earning potential: $US209,202

Professionals in this job earning over $US150,000 annually: 11%

Average entry-level salary (under 5 years of experience): $US80,997

Hot job: Director of Facilities Management (Avg: $US108,000)

9. Customer Service

Earning potential: $US208,577

Professionals in this job earning over $US150,000 annually: 10%

Average entry-level salary (under 5 years of experience): $US62,127

Hot job: Director of Customer Service (Avg: $US107,000)

10. IT Management & Consulting

Earning potential: $US204,634

Professionals in this job earning over $US150,000 annually: 13%

Average entry-level salary (under 5 years of experience): $US93,328

Hot jobs: Director of Project Management (Avg: $US128,000), IT Project Manager (Avg: $US100,000), IT Consultant (Avg: $US97,000)

