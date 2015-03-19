6-figure jobs you can get without going to grad school

It turns out you don’t need a fancy MBA or law degree to pull in a pretty penny.
That’s right: There are plenty of opportunities to earn a six-figure salary without the burden or hassle (or tuition bill!) of graduate school.
On Thursday, TheLadders, a career and job matching resource for professionals, will release a new report on the top-paying careers that don’t require an advanced degree.
To compile its list, TheLadders analysed a year’s worth of salary insights from 1.9 million US-based professionals with a bachelor or associate degree to find the careers with the largest concentrations of top earners.
The study identified more than a quarter of a million professionals earning over $US150,000 annually in these 10 fields alone.
Here are the top 10 careers, ranked by “Earning Potential,” which TheLadders defines as “the average salary of the top 8% of earners in each of these fields without an advance degree”:
1. Sales Operations
Earning potential: $US213,852
Professionals in this job earning over $US150,000 annually: 19%
Average entry-level salary (under 5 years of experience): $US77,896
Hot jobs: Director of Sales Operations (Avg: $US126,000), Sales & Operations Manager (Avg: $US86,000)
2. Sales (B2C, B2B)
Earning potential: $US213,538
Professionals in this job earning over $US150,000 annually: 20%
Average entry-level salary (under 5 years of experience): $US77,433
Hot jobs: Director of Sales (Avg: $US130,000), Regional Sales Director (Avg: $US137,000), Account Executive (Avg: $US94,000)
3. Business Development
Earning potential: $US211,590
Professionals in this job earning over $US150,000 annually: 24%
Average entry-level salary (under 5 years of experience): $US83,348
Hot jobs: Director of Business Development (Avg: $US124,000), Manager, Business Development (Avg: $US104,000)
4. Supply Chain and Logistics
Earning Potential: $US211,458
Professionals in this job earning over $US150,000 annually: 12%
Average entry-level salary (under 5 years of experience): $US77,573
Hot jobs: Director of Logistics (Avg: $US120,000), Supply Chain Consultant (Avg: $US115,000), Global Supply Chain Manager (Avg: $US118,000)
5. Product and Brand Marketing
Earning potential: $US211,033
Professionals in this job earning over $US150,000 annually: 11%
Average entry-level salary (under 5 years of experience): $US73,583
Hot jobs: Senior Brand Manager (Avg: $US131,000), Product Marketing Manager (Avg: $US103,000)
6. Digital Marketing
Earning potential: $US209,755
Professionals in this job earning over $US150,000 annually: 12%
Average entry-level salary (under 5 years of experience): $US73,263
Hot jobs:Director of Digital Marketing (Avg: $US125,000), Digital Marketing Manager (Avg: $US83,000)
7. Public Relations and Communications
Earning potential: $US209,747
Professionals in this job earning over $US150,000 annually: 10%
Average entry-level salary (under 5 years of experience): $US62,127
Hot jobs: Communications Director (Avg: $US100,000), Director of PR (Avg: $US96,000)
8. Plan and Facilities Management
Earning potential: $US209,202
Professionals in this job earning over $US150,000 annually: 11%
Average entry-level salary (under 5 years of experience): $US80,997
Hot job: Director of Facilities Management (Avg: $US108,000)
9. Customer Service
Earning potential: $US208,577
Professionals in this job earning over $US150,000 annually: 10%
Average entry-level salary (under 5 years of experience): $US62,127
Hot job: Director of Customer Service (Avg: $US107,000)
10. IT Management & Consulting
Earning potential: $US204,634
Professionals in this job earning over $US150,000 annually: 13%
Average entry-level salary (under 5 years of experience): $US93,328
Hot jobs: Director of Project Management (Avg: $US128,000), IT Project Manager (Avg: $US100,000), IT Consultant (Avg: $US97,000)
