Here Are The Jobs With The Biggest Wage Growth Right Now

Those in the creative field still have a chance to make a living doing what they love.According to a wage index released today by Payscale, media and publishing jobs experienced the largest growth in wages in the past year.



This is a huge shift compared to the industry’s “little to no growth” between 2008 and 2011.

The Payscale Index reported that those in the media industry — which includes public relations jobs, entertainers and performers and media and communication workers — saw a wage increase of 4.6 per cent between 2011 and 2012. This is higher than the 4.4 per cent that those with IT jobs experienced.

Here are other jobs that experienced substantial pay increases in the past year:

Rapid growth in mobile technology has made the engineering industry highly valuable — and workers in this industry are still making a decent living. Payscale defined these job titles as “software developer, database administrator and computer help desk specialist” with responsibilities ranging from “getting a website built to making a computer network more secure.”

According to the Bureau of labour Statistics, jobs for software engineers are projected to increase by 30 per cent from 2010 to 2020. This is faster than the average for all occupations.

Furthermore, the Payscale Index said wages in construction jobs have also experienced a substantial increase due to more homes being built this year than in the past four years. Between Q1 of 2011 to Q4 of 2012, wages for those with construction jobs experienced a salary increase of more than four per cent.

On the other hand, workers in social services — which includes substance-abuse counseling to discussing spiritual matters — and jobs in business operations experienced the lowest wage growth.

