18 Prestigious Jobs With Surprisingly Low Pay

One of the main reasons people go to college and graduate school is to find a high-paying job when they’re done.

But a college education and a prestigious job doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll be raking in the cash.

Some of these gigs, like being an architect or an optometrist, pay well below what you might expect.

Using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics on the mean salary of full-time civilian workers, we’ve picked out some of the most prestigious jobs that have surprisingly low earnings.

Biomedical engineers Average annual earnings: $US93,960 Job description: These are engineers who work on building solutions for problems in biology and medicine. Educational requirements: There are some undergraduate programs that offer degrees in biomedical or biomechanical engineering, but others get a more general engineering degree and a master's focusing on biomedical applications. Chemists Average annual earnings: $77,740 Job description: Chemists study the properties, structures, and reactions of substances, and develop new products or processes for making them. Educational requirements: A bachelor's is the minimum, but research jobs require a master's or Ph.D. Budget analysts Average annual earnings: $US72,560 Job description: Help companies, organisations, or the government organise finances and set program budgets. Educational requirements: At least a bachelor's degree, and sometimes a master's for more senior roles or certain institutions. Architects, surveyors, and cartographers Average annual earnings: $US71,790 Job description: Architects plan and design buildings and other types of structures. Educational requirements: The majority of accredited architecture programs in the United States that grant the licence needed to practice are five-year programs that combine a bachelor's and master's. Two-year master's programs are available as well, though some skip the master's degree. A licence is required. Psychologists Average annual earnings: $US74,310 Job description: Psychologists diagnose and evaluate mental and emotional disorders. They also conduct research on the same. Educational requirements: Most states require a doctoral degree, though some states allow people with a master's degree to get licensed and practice in certain cases. Accountants and auditors Average annual earnings: $72,500 Job description: Accountants serve a variety of functions: calculating, reporting, and checking financial information for individuals and companies. Auditors perform systematic evaluations of data, records, statements, or performance for a legal or other purpose. Educational requirements: Both jobs generally require at least a bachelor's, and those with an accounting degree will often work towards becoming a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). Some employers prefer a master's or an MBA with a focus on accounting. Professors Average annual earnings: $US77,550 (area, ethnic, or cultural studies), $US74,210 (mathematical science), $US68,360 (English language and literature) Job description: Professors teach students beyond the high-school level, in addition to conducting research and writing papers and sometimes books. Pay for professors in areas like physics or economics is higher. Educational requirements: Generally a Ph.D is required. A master's might be enough for some teachers at community colleges. Zoologists and marine/wildlife biologists Average annual earnings: $62,610 Job description: These biologists study the behaviour and characteristics of wild animals. Educational requirements: Entry-level jobs require at least a bachelor's degree, but a master's is required to move beyond that. Academic and research jobs generally require a Ph.D. Legislators Average annual earnings: $39,320 Job description: These are elected positions, and the salary figure is for full-time staffers, which may not include all state and local elected officials. They debate, draft, and vote on laws at the federal and state levels. Educational requirements: None explicitly required, but the majority of legislators, particularly on the national level, have at least a bachelor's degree. Many have professional degrees as well, most commonly a J.D. Graphic designers Average annual earnings: $49,610 Job description: Design and execute visual material, by hand or using software, for logos, advertising material, and more. Educational requirements: A bachelor's in graphic design is typically expected. Post-doctoral fellows Average annual earnings: Varies by type and funder, but at entry, the NIH offers a $US42,000 stipend. Job description: Works with scientists to conduct research in the area of their expertise in order to develop skills and publish before pursuing a job as a full researcher or professor. Educational requirements: A Ph.D is required. Marriage and family therapists Average annual earnings: $51,690 Job description: Diagnose and treat mental and emotional health issues to help couples and families have more fulfilling relationships with each other. Educational requirements: Graduate degree required, either a master's degree or a doctorate. Embalmers Average annual earnings: $US46,620 Job description: Prepare bodies for interment in conformity with legal requirements. The unpleasant task of handling the dead nets less than $US50,000 a year. Educational requirements: Embalmers must be certified by a state licensing board, a process that includes an apprenticeship that takes between one and three years, depending on the state. Reporters Average annual earnings: $US44,360 Job description: They gather and report the news in newspapers and magazines, as well as on television and radio. Educational requirements: None, but the vast majority of job postings request at least a bachelor's degree.

