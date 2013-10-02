Here Are The Jobs Where Pay Is Growing The Most Right Now

People who pick the humanities over science or technology fields are often told they’re dooming themselves to a dying industry or the wrong skills.

But according to PayScale’s latest wage index, media and publishing jobs have seen the most wage growth over the past 12 months of any other category.

That job category, which grew at 3.9% and includes public relations jobs, entertainers and performers, and media and communication workers, significantly outpaced information technology, which saw wages grow 2.3%.

Here are all the major job categories Payscale tracks, ranked by wage growth.

The index tracks total cash compensation for full-time, private sector employees. Any job with over 1.7% growth in wages is growing faster than the national average:

Also on top are science and biotech jobs, transportation, and somewhat surprisingly, legal jobs.

Tech jobs are still on the rise, but because they featured strong growth in 2012 relative to other areas, tech wages didn’t grow as fast as other categories in this ranking.

Conversely, retail had the worst year by far, with wage growth at less than half the national average.

What’s most notable about media and publishing’s run at the top (the job category came in first last quarter as well) is that it comes after a three-year period from 2008 to 2011 that was truly disastrous, with little or no growth at all.

