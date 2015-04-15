The 9 jobs where women earn more than men

Kathleen Elkins

It’s Equal Pay Day, which represents how far into the year women have to work to earn the equivalent of men’s wages from the previous year — nearly three and a half extra months.

While women still lag behind men in most jobs, there are a few where they come out ahead, according to recent data released by the US Census Bureau, which compares men and women’s annual full-time wages across 342 professions.

However, these findings may not be something to celebrate, says Payscale data scientist Katie Bardaro: “In a lot of ways it paints a more negative picture for women, because even in these jobs where women are paid more, the difference is so small.”

2. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Women earn: $US66,226/year

Men earn: $US62,386/year

Earnings ratio: 106.15%

3. Wholesale and retail buyers, except farm products

Women earn: $US42,990/year

Men earn: $US41,619/year

Earnings ratio: 103.29%

4. Transportation security screeners

Women earn: $US41,751/year

Men earn: $US40,732/year

Earnings ratio: 102.50%

5. Social and human service assistants

Women earn: $US35,766/year

Men earn: $US34,967/year

Earnings ratio: 102.28%

6. Special education teachers

Women earn: $US47,378/year

Men earn: $US46,932/year

Earnings ratio: 100.95%

7. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Women earn: $US52,259/year

Men earn: $US52,017/year

Earnings ratio: 100.47%

8. Dishwashers

Women earn: $US17,332/year

Men earn: $US17,302/year

Earnings ratio: 100.17%

9. Counselors

Women earn: $US42,369/year

Men earn: $US42,299/year

Earnings ratio: 100.17%

