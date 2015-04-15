The 9 jobs where women earn more than men

It’s Equal Pay Day, which represents how far into the year women have to work to earn the equivalent of men’s wages from the previous year — nearly three and a half extra months.

While women still lag behind men in most jobs, there are a few where they come out ahead, according to recent data released by the US Census Bureau, which compares men and women’s annual full-time wages across 342 professions.

However, these findings may not be something to celebrate, says Payscale data scientist Katie Bardaro: “In a lot of ways it paints a more negative picture for women, because even in these jobs where women are paid more, the difference is so small.”

2. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment Women earn: $US66,226/year Men earn: $US62,386/year Earnings ratio: 106.15% Source: US Census Bureau 3. Wholesale and retail buyers, except farm products Women earn: $US42,990/year Men earn: $US41,619/year Earnings ratio: 103.29% Source: US Census Bureau 4. Transportation security screeners Women earn: $US41,751/year Men earn: $US40,732/year Earnings ratio: 102.50% Source: US Census Bureau 5. Social and human service assistants Women earn: $US35,766/year Men earn: $US34,967/year Earnings ratio: 102.28% Source: US Census Bureau 6. Special education teachers Women earn: $US47,378/year Men earn: $US46,932/year Earnings ratio: 100.95% Source: US Census Bureau 7. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers Women earn: $US52,259/year Men earn: $US52,017/year Earnings ratio: 100.47% Source: US Census Bureau 8. Dishwashers Women earn: $US17,332/year Men earn: $US17,302/year Earnings ratio: 100.17% Source: US Census Bureau 9. Counselors Women earn: $US42,369/year Men earn: $US42,299/year Earnings ratio: 100.17% Source: US Census Bureau

