The Only 2 Jobs Where Women Earn More Than Men

The gender wage gap is alive and well, according to the latest

data from the Bureau of Labour Statistics.

Out of more than 500 job categories tracked by the BLS, there are only two occupations in which women brought home greater median weekly pay than men in 2012: counselors and health practitioner support technologists and technicians.

Both occupations are broadly defined categories that include several specific positions. For example, “counselors” include substance abuse and behaviour disorder counselors, marriage and family therapists, and mental health counselors. Health technicians range from pharmacy technicians to surgical technologists.

Women counselors earn a median weekly paycheck of $US855, as opposed to the $US833 earned by their male counterparts. Women also hold the bulk of counselor positions in the U.S., making up 66.9% of the occupation with some 347,000 workers.

In health practitioner support technologist and technician positions, the median weekly salary for women is $US621 versus $US599 for men. Women vastly outnumber men in this field, comprising 79.9% of the occupation’s workers with roughly 322,000 employees.

Except for these two jobs, in every other occupation listed by the BLS that directly compares the median weekly earnings of men and women, men come out ahead, often by several hundred dollars a week.

For all full-time wage and salary workers, men earn an average 23.6% more than women, or $854 each week compared to women’s $691. That’s an extra $US163 for men per week. Extrapolate that difference out over a full year, and men earned $US8,476 more than women in 2012.

