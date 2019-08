18 jobs where people make far less now than they would have ten years ago

Joe Raedle/Getty Images Real estate brokers made on average $80,210 last year. In 2005, they made $93,370.

American jobs have taken some hits over the years.

There are some that will be all but obsolete by 2020, and others that pay significantly less now than they did just a decade ago.

While some of these occupations are one and the same, other jobs with declining salaries have also seen an increase in the number of people holding these jobs, which could indicate an oversaturation in the job market that’s driving down wages.

To find the careers with the biggest drop in salary, we took a look at the BLS’s occupational employment and wages data from 2005 and 2015, adjusted the 2005 wage data for inflation, and calculated the per cent of decrease in average annual wages.

Here are 18 jobs where people make at least 10% less now than they would have ten years ago.

Fabric menders, except garment Per cent decrease in wages: 59.88% Annual average wage in 2005, adjusted for inflation: $41,314 Annual average wage 2015: $25,840 Dollars less in wages: $15,474 People who held this job in 2005: 2,140 People who held this job in 2015: 620 Chiropractors Per cent decrease in wages: 27.08% Annual average wage in 2005, adjusted for inflation: $99,596 Annual average wage 2015: $78,370 Dollars less in wages: $21,226 People who held this job in 2005: 24,290 People who held this job in 2015: 32,080 Locomotive engineers Per cent decrease in wages: 23.15% Annual average wage in 2005, adjusted for inflation: $73,101 Annual average wage 2015: $59,360 Dollars less in wages: $13,741 People who held this job in 2005: 37,390 People who held this job in 2015: 37,490 Railroad conductors and yardmasters Per cent decrease in wages: 22.31% Annual average wage in 2005, adjusted for inflation: $69,423 Annual average wage 2015: $56,760 Dollars less in wages: $12,663 People who held this job in 2005: 38,330 People who held this job in 2015: 42,330 Paperhangers Per cent decrease in wages: 21.73% Annual average wage in 2005, adjusted for inflation: $44,567 Annual average wage 2015: $36,610 Dollars less in wages: $7,957 People who held this job in 2005: 7,710 People who held this job in 2015: 3,020 Industrial-organizational psychologists Per cent decrease in wages: 18.29% Annual average wage in 2005, adjusted for inflation: $109,208 Annual average wage 2015: $92,320 Dollars less in wages: $16,888 People who held this job in 2005: 1,070 People who held this job in 2015: 990 Fishers and related fishing workers Per cent decrease in wages: 17.44% Annual average wage in 2005, adjusted for inflation: $35,197 Annual average wage 2015: $29,970 Dollars less in wages: $5,227 People who held this job in 2005: 770 People who held this job in 2015: 540 Railroad brake, signal, and switch operators Per cent decrease in wages: 17.23% Annual average wage in 2005, adjusted for inflation: $63,294 Annual average wage 2015: $53,990 Dollars less in wages: $9,304 People who held this job in 2005: 20,700 People who held this job in 2015: 18,970 Computer, automated teller, and office machine repairers Per cent decrease in wages: 17.17% Annual average wage in 2005, adjusted for inflation: $45,684 Annual average wage 2015: $38,990 Dollars less in wages: $6,694 People who held this job in 2005: 138,210 People who held this job in 2015: 106,100 Metal and plastic model makers Per cent decrease in wages: 16.56% Annual average wage in 2005, adjusted for inflation: $56,194 Annual average wage 2015: $48,210 Dollars less in wages: $7,984 People who held this job in 2005: 8,120 People who held this job in 2015: 6,380 Real estate brokers Per cent decrease in wages: 16.41% Annual average wage in 2005, adjusted for inflation: $93,370 Annual average wage 2015: $80,210 Dollars less in wages: $13,160 People who held this job in 2005: 41,760 People who held this job in 2015: 38,810 Embalmers Per cent decrease in wages: 5.69% Annual average wage in 2005, adjusted for inflation: $48,002 Annual average wage 2015: $41,490 Dollars less in wages: $6,512 People who held this job in 2005: 9,840 People who held this job in 2015: 3,710 Massage therapists Per cent decrease in wages: 13.05% Annual average wage in 2005, adjusted for inflation: $48,803 Annual average wage 2015: $43,170 Dollars less in wages: $5,633 People who held this job in 2005: 37,670 People who held this job in 2015: 92,090 Fashion designers Per cent decrease in wages: 11.73% Annual average wage in 2005, adjusted for inflation: $81,767 Annual average wage 2015: $73,180 Dollars less in wages: $8,587 People who held this job in 2005: 12,980 People who held this job in 2015: 19,040 Tire builders Per cent decrease in wages: 11.69% Annual average wage in 2005, adjusted for inflation: $44,931 Annual average wage 2015: $40,230 Dollars less in wages: $4,701 People who held this job in 2005: 19,860 People who held this job in 2015: 17,710 Exercise physiologists Per cent decrease in wages: 11.46% Annual average wage in 2005, adjusted for inflation: $55,442 Annual average wage 2015: $49,740 Dollars less in wages: $5,702 People who held this job in 2005: 9,730 People who held this job in 2015: 6,620 Pile-driver operators Per cent decrease in wages: 11.11% Annual average wage in 2005, adjusted for inflation: $61,280 Annual average wage 2015: $55,150 Dollars less in wages: $6,130 People who held this job in 2005: 4,410 People who held this job in 2015: 3,670 Foundry mould and coremakers Per cent decrease in wages: 10.60% Annual average wage in 2005, adjusted for inflation: $37,528 Annual average wage 2015: $33,930 Dollars less in wages: $3,598 People who held this job in 2005: 15,890 People who held this job in 2015: 12,860

