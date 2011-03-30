GET EXCITED: Jobs Week Begins Today

Yes, it’s that week again. JOBS WEEK.



This Friday we get the grandaddy of economic releases, the BLS non-farm payrolls report. Analysts are expecting another meager 185K new jobs, which is actually slightly down from last month.

But before we get to that, we have ADP today at 8:15.

The expectation is for 210K new private sector jobs.

ADP is often maligned, and there have been some big misses, but by and large it’s been pretty decent historically, so ignore it at your peril.

We’ll be back at 8:15 AM ET for the number.

Here’s a quick reminder that historically, BLS and ADP are pretty tight.

