These are the 20 occupations most in-demand in Australia right now, according to SEEK

SEEK has released a list of the 20 most in-demand jobs in Australia at the moment.

The jobsite has reported seeing bouncing demand for workers in recent months.

It comes as the job market remains down on pre-pandemic levels.

As Australia lurches into its first recession in three decades, getting and keeping a job is getting more difficult.

There are one million Australians who are officially unemployed, and hundreds of thousands more that have fallen out of the labour force altogether.

While more jobs were created than disappeared in August, much of the job creation was in the gig economy. Meanwhile, more out-of-work Australians appear to be turning to self-employment and freelancing to tide themselves over.

However, in all of that bad news, there are some bright spots. With the exception of Victoria, state economies are bouncing while some sectors outperform others.

The latest data from job site SEEK highlights the mixed nature of the job market right now. Year-on-year data indicates that job advertisements are 29% on the pre-pandemic levels, but that is higher than at any time during the last six months.

Unsurprisingly, it has found that a three-speed recovery is currently forming. The first group of states, which includes Western Australia, the Northern Territory, Tasmania, and South Australia, have all fully rebounded. Others like New South Wales, Queensland and the ACT are all still bouncing, while Victoria remains in decline.

Zooming out to the national level, however, there are certain professions which are leading the charge higher.

According to SEEK data, these are the 20 most-in demand jobs right now:

Nursing

Warehousing, Storage & Distribution

Aged & Disability Support

Automotive Trades

Administrative Assistants

Sales Representatives & Consultants

Physiotherapy, OT & Rehabilitation

Childcare & Outside School Hours Care

Chefs & Cooks

Retail Assistants

Developers & Programmers

Mining Engineering & Maintenance

Labourers

Road Transport

Psychology, Counselling & Social Work

Dental

Child Welfare, Youth & Family Services

Plant & Machinery Operators

Business & Systems Analysts

Mining Operations

