Here's How The Faulty Birth-Death Model Is Screwing Up The Unemployment Numbers

This morning the BLS reported an increase of 290,000 jobs. Headline unemployment rose to 9.9%. Hidden beneath the surface the BLS Black Box – Birth Death Model added 188,000 jobs. However, as I have pointed out many times before, the Birth/Death numbers cannot be subtracted straight up to get a raw number. It contributed to this months employment total for sure, but the BLS will not disclose by how much.



