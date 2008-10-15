Jobs To Mactards, "Let Them Eat Cake!"

No price drop, as promised by John Gruber, instead Steve Jobs thumbs his nose at the Apple fanboys hoping for a cheap laptops today. Save for a $100 discount on the entry point laptop, the rest of the line saw price increases. Apparently Apple isn’t worried about a recession affecting people’s desire to spend.



Apple: The 2.0 GHz, 13-inch aluminium MacBook for $1,299 includes:

-- 13.3-inch widescreen <br /> LED-backlit 1280 x 800 glossy display;<br /> -- 2.0 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo with 3MB shared L2 cache;<br /> -- 1066 MHz front-side bus;<br /> -- 2GB 1066 MHz DDR3 SDRAM, expandable to 4GB;<br /> -- NVIDIA GeForce 9400M integrated graphics;<br /> -- 160GB serial ATA hard drive running at 5400 rpm, with Sudden Motion<br /> Sensor;<br /> -- a slot-load 8X SuperDrive with double-layer support (DVD+/-R<br /> DL/DVD+/-RW/CD-RW) optical drive;<br /> -- Mini DisplayPort for video output (adapters sold separately);<br /> -- built-in AirPort Extreme® 802.11n wireless networking and Bluetooth<br /> 2.1+EDR;<br /> -- Gigabit Ethernet port;<br /> -- built-in iSight video camera;<br /> -- two USB 2.0 ports;<br /> -- one audio line in and one audio line out port, each supporting both<br /> optical digital and analog;<br /> -- glass Multi-Touch trackpad; and<br /> -- 60 Watt MagSafe Power Adapter.<br /><br />

The 2.4 GHz aluminium MacBook for $1,599 includes:

-- 13.3-inch widescreen LED-backlit 1280 x 800 glossy display;<br /> -- 2.4 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo with 3MB shared L2 cache;<br /> -- 1066 MHz front-side bus;<br /> -- 2GB 1066 MHz DDR3 SDRAM, expandable to 4GB;<br /> -- NVIDIA GeForce 9400M integrated graphics;<br /> -- 250GB serial ATA hard drive running at 5400 rpm, with Sudden Motion<br /> Sensor;<br /> -- a slot-load 8X SuperDrive with double-layer support (DVD+/-R<br /> DL/DVD+/-RW/CD-RW) optical drive;<br /> -- Mini DisplayPort for video output (adapters sold separately);<br /> -- built-in AirPort Extreme 802.11n wireless networking and Bluetooth<br /> 2.1+EDR;<br /> -- Gigabit Ethernet port;<br /> -- built-in iSight video camera;<br /> -- two USB 2.0 ports;<br /> -- one audio line in and one audio line out port, each supporting both<br /> optical digital and analog;<br /> -- glass Multi-Touch trackpad and illuminated keyboard; and<br /> -- 60 Watt MagSafe Power Adapter.<br /><br /><br />

An updated 13-inch white MacBook featuring 2.1 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo processors, a 120GB 5400 rpm hard drive and a slot-load 8X SuperDrive® is now available for $999.

The 2.4 GHz, 15-inch aluminium MacBook Pro for $1,999:

-- 15.4-inch widescreen LED-backlit 1440 x 900 glossy <br /> display;<br /> -- 2.4 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo with 3MB shared L2 cache;<br /> -- 1066 MHz front-side bus;<br /> -- 2GB 1066 MHz DDR3 SDRAM, expandable to 4GB;<br /> -- NVIDIA GeForce 9400M integrated graphics;<br /> -- NVIDIA GeForce 9600M GT discrete graphics with <br /> 256MB GDDR3 video memory;<br /> -- 250GB serial ATA hard drive running at 5400 rpm, <br /> with Sudden Motion Sensor;<br /> -- a slot-load 8X SuperDrive with double-layer support (DVD+/-R<br /> DL/DVD+/-RW/CD-RW) optical drive;<br /> -- Mini DisplayPort for video output (adapters sold separately);<br /> -- built-in AirPort Extreme 802.11n wireless networking and Bluetooth<br /> 2.1+EDR;<br /> -- Gigabit Ethernet port;<br /> -- built-in iSight video camera;<br /> -- two USB 2.0 ports;<br /> -- one FireWire® 800 port;<br /> -- ExpressCard/34 expansion card slot;<br /> -- one audio line in and one audio line out port, each supporting both<br /> optical digital and analog;<br /> -- glass Multi-Touch trackpad and illuminated keyboard; and<br /> -- 85 Watt MagSafe Power Adapter.<br /><br />

The 2.53 GHz aluminium MacBook Pro for $2,499 includes:

-- 15.4-inch widescreen LED-backlit 1440 x 900 glossy display;<br /> -- 2.53 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo with 6MB shared L2 cache;<br /> -- 1066 MHz front-side bus;<br /> -- 4GB 1066 MHz DDR3 SDRAM;<br /> -- NVIDIA GeForce 9400M integrated graphics;<br /> -- NVIDIA GeForce 9600M GT discrete graphics with 512MB GDDR3 video<br /> memory;<br /> -- 320GB serial ATA hard drive running at 5400 rpm, with Sudden Motion<br /> Sensor;<br /> -- a slot-load 8X SuperDrive with double-layer support (DVD+/-R<br /> DL/DVD+/-RW/CD-RW) optical drive;<br /> -- Mini DisplayPort for video output (adapters sold separately);<br /> -- built-in AirPort Extreme 802.11n wireless networking and Bluetooth<br /> 2.1+EDR;<br /> -- Gigabit Ethernet port;<br /> -- built-in iSight video camera;<br /> -- two USB 2.0 ports;<br /> -- one FireWire 800 port;<br /> -- ExpressCard/34 expansion card slot;<br /> -- one audio line in and one audio line out port, each supporting both<br /> optical digital and analog;<br /> -- glass Multi-Touch trackpad and illuminated keyboard; and<br /> -- 85 Watt MagSafe Power Adapter.<br />

The 1.6 GHz MacBook Air for $1,799 includes:

-- 13.3-inch widescreen LED-backlit high resolution 1280 x 800 glossy<br /> display;<br /> -- 1.6GHz Intel Core 2 Duo with 6MB shared L2 cache;<br /> -- 1066 MHz front-side bus;<br /> -- 2GB 1066 MHz DDR3 SDRAM;<br /> -- NVIDIA GeForce 9400M integrated graphics;<br /> -- 120GB serial ATA hard drive running at 4200 rpm, with Sudden Motion<br /> Sensor;<br /> -- Mini DisplayPort for video output (adapters sold separately);<br /> -- built-in AirPort Extreme 802.11n wireless networking and Bluetooth<br /> 2.1+EDR;<br /> -- built-in iSight video camera;<br /> -- one USB 2.0 port;<br /> -- one headphone port;<br /> -- Multi-Touch trackpad and illuminated keyboard; and<br /> -- 45 Watt MagSafe Power Adapter.<br /><br />

The 1.86 GHz MacBook Air for $2,499 includes:

-- 13.3-inch widescreen LED-backlit 1280 x 800 glossy display;<br /> -- 1.86 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo with 6MB shared L2 cache;<br /> -- 1066 MHz front-side bus;<br /> -- 2GB 1066MHz DDR3 SDRAM;<br /> -- NVIDIA GeForce 9400M integrated graphics;<br /> -- 128GB solid state drive;<br /> -- Mini DisplayPort for video output (adapters sold separately);<br /> -- built-in AirPort Extreme 802.11n wireless networking and Bluetooth<br /> 2.1+EDR;<br /> -- built-in iSight video camera;<br /> -- one USB 2.0 port;<br /> -- one headphone port;<br /> -- Multi-Touch trackpad and illuminated keyboard; and<br /> -- 45 Watt MagSafe Power Adapter.<br />

The 2.5GHz 17-inch MacBook Pro for $2,799 includes:

-- 17-inch widescreen LED-backlit 1920 x 1200 glossy display;<br /> -- 2.5 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo with 6MB shared L2 cache;<br /> -- 800 MHz front-side bus;<br /> -- 4GB 667MHz DDR2 SDRAM;<br /> -- NVIDIA GeForce 8600M GT graphics with 512MB with GDDR3 video memory;<br /> -- 320GB Serial ATA hard drive running at 5400 rpm, with Sudden Motion<br /> Sensor;<br /> -- a slot-load 8X SuperDrive with double-layer support (DVD+/-R<br /> DL/DVD+/-RW/CD-RW) optical drive;<br /> -- DVI output port for video output (VGA adapter included);<br /> -- built-in AirPort Extreme 802.11n wireless networking and Bluetooth<br /> 2.1+EDR;<br /> -- Gigabit Ethernet port;<br /> -- built-in iSight video camera;<br /> -- three USB 2.0 ports;<br /> -- one FireWire 800 port and one FireWire 400 port;<br /> -- ExpressCard/34 expansion card slot;<br /> -- one audio line in and one audio line out port, each supporting both<br /> optical digital and analog;<br /> -- Multi-Touch trackpad and illuminated keyboard; and<br /> -- 85 Watt MagSafe Power Adapter.<br /><br />

