41 jobs to avoid if you hate stress

- Certain jobs are much more prone to stress than others.
- Careers in medicine and law enforcement tend to be high-stress, along with customer service roles like telephone operator or event planner.
- Roles that deal in mental health, like social work and psychiatry, are also high-stress.
Do you crack under pressure? Crumble when you’re stressed? If so, you’d be better off pursuing a career in science or education than you would in healthcare or law enforcement.
Using data from the Occupational Information Network(O*NET), a US Department of Labor database full of detailed information on jobs, we found the 41 professions you should avoid if you really don’t like stress.
O*NET rates the “stress tolerance” for each job on a scale from zero to 100, where a higher rating signals more stress. To rate each job, O*NET looks at how frequently workers must accept criticism and deal effectively with high stress at work.
The following are jobs that earned a stress tolerance rating of 93 or higher. We’ve also included how much they pay, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.
If you’re the type of person who thrives under pressure or can stay cool, calm, and collected in high-stress situations, these jobs may be perfect for you. If you’re the crack-or-crumble type, you may want to avoid them:
Umpires, referees, and other sports officials
They officiate at competitive athletic or sporting events.
Stress tolerance: 93
Average annual salary (2017): $US26,800
Substance abuse and behavioral disorder counselor
They counsel and advise individuals with alcohol, tobacco, drug, or other problems, such as gambling and eating disorders.
Stress tolerance: 93
Average annual salary (2017): $US46,740
Respiratory therapist
They assess, treat, and care for patients with breathing disorders.
Stress tolerance: 93
Average annual salary (2017):$US59,710
Residential advisor
They coordinate activities in residential facilities in secondary and college dormitories, group homes, or similar establishments.
Stress tolerance: 93
Average annual salary (2017):$US26,830
Psychiatric aide
They assist mentally impaired or emotionally disturbed patients, working under direction of nursing and medical staff.
Stress tolerance: 93
Average annual salary (2017):$US27,110
Police patrol officer
They patrol assigned area to enforce laws and ordinances, regulate traffic, control crowds, prevent crime, and arrest violators.
Stress tolerance: 93
Average annual salary (2017):$US61,050
Nurse midwife
They diagnose and coordinate all aspects of the birthing process, either independently or as part of a healthcare team.
Stress tolerance: 93
Average annual salary (2017):$US100,590
Municipal firefighter
They control and extinguish municipal fires, protect life and property and conduct rescue efforts.
Stress tolerance: 93
Average annual salary (2017):$US49,080
Lodging manager
They plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that provides lodging and other accommodations.
Stress tolerance: 93
Average annual salary (2017):$US51,800
Funeral service manager
They plan, direct, or coordinate the services or resources of funeral homes. Includes activities such as determining prices for services or merchandise and managing the facilities of funeral homes.
Stress tolerance: 93.3
Average annual salary (2017):$US78,040
Clinical psychologist
They diagnose or evaluate mental and emotional disorders of individuals through observation, interview, and psychological tests, and formulate and administer programs of treatment.
Stress tolerance: 93
Average annual salary (2017):$US75,090
Child, family, and school social worker
They provide social services and assistance to improve the social and psychological functioning of children and their families and to maximize the family well-being and the academic functioning of children.
Stress tolerance: 93.3
Average annual salary (2017):$US44,380
Agent or business manager of artists, performers, or athletes
They represent and promote artists, performers, and athletes in dealings with current or prospective employers.
Stress tolerance: 93
Average annual salary (2017):$US64,940
Probation officer and correctional-treatment specialist
They provide social services to assist in rehabilitation of law offenders in custody or on probation or parole.
Stress tolerance: 94
Average annual salary (2017):$US51,410
Ship pilot
They command ships to steer them into and out of harbors, estuaries, straits, or sounds, or on rivers, lakes, or bays.
Stress tolerance: 94
Average annual salary (2017):$US70,920
Patient representative
They assist patients in obtaining services, understanding policies and making health care decisions.
Stress tolerance: 94
Average annual salary (2017):$US32,890
Oral and maxillofacial surgeon
They perform surgery and related procedures on the hard and soft tissues of the oral and maxillofacial regions to treat diseases, injuries, or defects.
Stress tolerance: 94
Average annual salary (2017):$US208,000+
Mental health counselor
They counsel with emphasis on prevention and work with individuals and groups to promote optimum mental and emotional health.
Stress tolerance: 94
Average annual salary (2017):$US46,740
Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurse
They care for ill, injured, or convalescing patients or persons with disabilities in hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, private homes, group homes, and similar institutions.
Stress tolerance: 94
Average annual salary (2018):$US45,030
General internist
They diagnose and provide non-surgical treatment of diseases and injuries of internal organ systems.
Stress tolerance: 94
Average annual salary (2018):$US192,930
First-line supervisor of police officers and detectives
They directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.
Stress tolerance: 94
Average annual salary (2017):$US87,910
Education administrator (preschool and childcare center/program)
They plan, direct, or coordinate the academic and nonacademic activities of preschool and childcare centers or programs.
Stress tolerance: 94
Average annual salary (2017):$US46,890
Correctional officer and jailer
They guard inmates in penal or rehabilitative institutions in accordance with established regulations and procedures.
Stress tolerance: 94
Average annual salary (2017):$US43,540
Chief executive
They determine and formulate policies and provide overall direction of companies or private and public sector organizations within guidelines set up by a board of directors or similar governing body.
Stress tolerance: 94
Average annual salary (2017):$US183,270
Art therapist
They plan or conduct art therapy sessions or programs to improve clients’ physical, cognitive, or emotional well-being.
Stress tolerance: 94
Average annual salary (2017):$US47,680
Advanced practice psychiatric nurse
They provide advanced nursing care for patients with psychiatric disorders. May provide psychotherapy under the direction of a psychiatrist.
Stress tolerance: 94
Average annual salary (2017):$US70,000
Phlebotomist
They draw blood for tests, transfusions, donations, or research.
Stress tolerance: 95
Average annual salary (2017):$US33,670
Meeting, convention, and event planner
They coordinate activities of staff, convention personnel, or clients to make arrangements for group meetings, events, or conventions.
Stress tolerance: 95
Average annual salary (2017):$US48,290
Healthcare social worker
They provide individuals, families, and groups with the psychosocial support needed to cope with chronic, acute, or terminal illnesses.
Stress tolerance: 95
Average annual salary (2017):$US54,870
Critical care nurse
They provide advanced nursing care for patients in critical or coronary care units.
Stress tolerance: 95
Average annual salary (2017):$US70,000
Airline pilot, copilot, and flight engineer
They pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing, multi-engine aircraft, usually on scheduled air carrier routes, for the transport of passengers and cargo.
Stress tolerance: 95
Average annual salary (2017):$US137,330
Transit and railroad police
They protect and police railroad and transit property, employees, or passengers.
Stress tolerance: 96
Average annual salary (2017):$US70,280
Surgeon
They treat diseases, injuries, and deformities by invasive, minimally-invasive, or non-invasive surgical methods, such as using instruments, appliances, or by manual manipulation.
Stress tolerance: 96
Average annual salary (2017):$US208,000+
Police, fire, and ambulance dispatcher
They operate radio, telephone, or computer equipment at emergency response centers.
Stress tolerance: 97
Average annual salary (2017):$US39,640
Obstetrician and gynecologist
They are physicians who provide medical care related to pregnancy or childbirth and those who diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases of women, particularly those affecting the reproductive system.
Stress tolerance: 97
Average annual salary (2017): $US208,000+
Dancer
They perform dances on stage, for on-air broadcasting, or for video recording.
Stress tolerance: 97
Average annual salary (2017): $US14.25/hour
Acute care nurse
They provide advanced nursing care for patients with acute conditions such as heart attacks, respiratory distress syndrome, or shock.
Stress tolerance: 97
Average annual salary (2017):$US70,000
Telephone operator
They provide information by accessing alphabetical, geographical, or other directories.
Stress tolerance: 98
Average annual salary (2017):$US36,320
Nurse anesthetist
They administer anesthesia, monitor patient’s vital signs, and oversee patient recovery from anesthesia.
Stress tolerance: 98
Average annual salary (2017):$US165,120
Anesthesiologist assistant
They assist anesthesiologists in the administration of anesthesia for surgical and non-surgical procedures, and monitor patient status and provide patient care during surgical treatment.
Stress tolerance: 98
Average annual salary (2017):$US104,860
Urologist
They diagnose, treat, and help prevent benign and malignant medical and surgical disorders of the genitourinary system and the renal glands.
Stress tolerance: 100
Average annual salary (2017):$US208,000+
Jacquelyn Smith contributed to an earlier version of this article.
