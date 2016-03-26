17 jobs to avoid if you hate confrontation

Elvert Barnes/flickr Hate dealing with conflict? You might want to pass on becoming a police officer.

Do you avoid conflict at all costs? Would you rather look the other way than having to confront someone? If so, you might want to rethink becoming a police officer or lawyer, where you’d spend your days resolving issues and dealing with conflicts head-on.

We combed through data from the Occupational Information Network (O*NET), a US Department of Labour database that compiles detailed information on hundreds of jobs, to find 17 professions with a high “conflict resolution” score. We then looked at salary data on the US Bureau of Labour Statistics website to see how much each job pays.

O*NET ranks how important “resolving conflicts and negotiating with others” is in any occupation by assigning each a “conflict resolution” score between one and 100. High-scoring jobs like lawyers and social workers involve a lot of conflict resolution, while low-scoring positions, such as software developers and equipment technicians, are relatively conflict-free.

If you’re the type of person who loves resolving issues face-to-face, these professions might be a great fit for you. But if you’d rather not devote your workdays to negotiations and conflict resolution, here are 17 jobs you’re probably better off avoiding:

