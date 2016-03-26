17 jobs to avoid if you hate confrontation

Do you avoid conflict at all costs? Would you rather look the other way than having to confront someone? If so, you might want to rethink becoming a police officer or lawyer, where you’d spend your days resolving issues and dealing with conflicts head-on.
We combed through data from the Occupational Information Network (O*NET), a US Department of Labour database that compiles detailed information on hundreds of jobs, to find 17 professions with a high “conflict resolution” score. We then looked at salary data on the US Bureau of Labour Statistics website to see how much each job pays.
O*NET ranks how important “resolving conflicts and negotiating with others” is in any occupation by assigning each a “conflict resolution” score between one and 100. High-scoring jobs like lawyers and social workers involve a lot of conflict resolution, while low-scoring positions, such as software developers and equipment technicians, are relatively conflict-free.
If you’re the type of person who loves resolving issues face-to-face, these professions might be a great fit for you. But if you’d rather not devote your workdays to negotiations and conflict resolution, here are 17 jobs you’re probably better off avoiding:
Conflict resolution importance: 83
Average annual salary: $110,210
Security managers direct all of an organisation's security efforts, including physical security and safety of employees, facilities, and assets.
*This is the average annual salary for 'managers, all other,' according to the BLS.
Conflict resolution importance: 84
Average annual salary: $38,240
Spa managers plan, direct, and coordinate everything that goes on at a spa facility. Their typical duties include coordinating programs, scheduling and directing staff, and overseeing financial activities.
*This is the average annual salary for 'first-line supervisors of personal service workers,' according to the BLS.
Conflict resolution importance: 84
Average annual salary: $44,910
Correctional officers and jailers guard inmates in penal or rehabilitative institutions according to established rules and procedures. They also may guard prisoners during transportation between jail, courtrooms, prison, and other points.
Conflict resolution importance: 84
Average annual salary: $85, 630
Construction managers plan, coordinate, budget, and supervise construction projects from beginning to end. They typically spend most of their time working out of a field office at a construction site where they can oversee daily activities and make decisions on the spot.
Conflict resolution importance: 85
Average annual salary: $59, 560
Police patrol officers maintain order and protect citizens by enforcing local, tribal, state, and federal laws and ordinances. Their duties can include patroling specific areas, directing traffic, issuing traffic summons, investigating accidents, arresting suspects, and serving legal processes of courts.
Conflict resolution importance: 86
Average annual salary: $68,000
Equal opportunity representatives and officers monitor and evaluate if businesses comply with equal opportunity laws to ensure that their policies and practices don't discriminate in regard to race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, age, or disability.
*This is the average annual salary for 'compliance officers,' according to the BLS.
Conflict resolution importance: 87
Average annual salary: $61,790
First-line supervisors directly oversee the duties and actions of correctional officers and jailers. They maintain order, discipline, and security within their assigned area according to relevant rules, regulations, policies, and laws.
Conflict resolution importance: 87
Average annual salary: $111,810
Purchasing managers plan, direct, or coordinate everyone involved in purchasing materials, products, and services for a company, such as buyers and purchasing officers.
Conflict resolution importance: 88
Average annual salary: $110,210
Loss prevention managers plan and direct policies and procedures that prohibit the loss of assets. They determine risk and potential liability, and then develop ways to mitigate or eliminate it.
*This is the average annual salary for 'managers, all other,' according to the BLS.
Conflict resolution importance: 88
Average annual salary: $62,300
Claims examiners evaluate insurance claims and decide whether or not an insurance company must pay a certain claim, and if so, how much.
Conflict resolution importance: 90
Average annual salary: $114,970
Lawyers advise and represent individuals, businesses, and government agencies on legal issues and disputes.
Conflict resolution importance: 91
Average annual salary: $46,180
Child, family, and school social workers aim to improve the social and psychological functioning of children and their families by helping to optimise each child's academic success and their family's well-being. Social workers might assist parents, arrange adoptions, find foster homes for abandoned or abused children, and deal with issues like teenage pregnancy and truancy in schools.
Conflict resolution importance: 93
Average annual salary: $84,010
First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers directly supervise and coordinate how sales teams operate. Tasks may include budgeting, accounting, and personnel work.
Conflict resolution importance: 93
Average annual salary: $102,780
Human resources managers plan, direct, and coordinate all things administration within an organisation. Tasks can include overseeing recruiting, interviewing, and hiring new staff members; consulting with top executives about strategy; and serving as a liaison between management and employees.
Conflict resolution importance: 93
Average annual salary: $59,410
Labour relations specialists resolve disputes between workers and managers, negotiate collective bargaining agreements, and coordinate how to handle employee complaints.
*This title excludes equal employment opportunity officers who are listed as 'compliance officers' on the BLS.
Conflict resolution importance: 96
Average annual salary: $70,740
Arbitrators, mediators, and conciliators facilitate negotiations and conflict resolution between parties by leading a productive dialogue. Instead of going to court, each party involved consents to resolve their conflict independently through one of these professionals.
