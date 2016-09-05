29 jobs to avoid if you hate feeling stressed

Do you crack under pressure? Crumble when you’re stressed? If so, you’d be better off pursuing a career in science or education than you would in healthcare or law enforcement.
Using data from the Occupational Information Network (O*NET), a US Department of Labour database full of detailed information on jobs, we found the 29 professions you should avoid if you really don’t like stress.
O*NET assigns a “stress tolerance” score (0-100) — which measures how frequently workers must accept criticism and deal effectively with high stress on the job — for each of the almost 900 jobs in its database. A lower rating signals less stress; a higher rating signals more.
Here are jobs that earned a stress tolerance rating of 94 or higher. If you’re the type of person who thrives under pressure or can stay cool, calm, and collected in high-stress situations, these jobs may be perfect for you. If you’re the crack-or-crumble type, you may want to avoid them:
29. Probation officers and correctional-treatment specialists
Stress tolerance: 94
Average annual salary (2015): $54,080
27. Patient representatives
Stress tolerance: 94
Average annual salary (2015): $36,920*
*Patient representatives are not listed on the BLS. This is the salary for 'Healthcare Support Workers, All Other.'
24. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses
Stress tolerance: 94
Average annual salary (2015): $44,030
22. Food and tobacco roasting, baking, and drying machine operators and tenders
Stress tolerance: 94
Average annual salary (2015): $30,320
21. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
Stress tolerance: 94
Average annual salary (2015): $85,810
20. Education administrators (preschool and childcare center/program)
Stress tolerance: 94
Average annual salary (2015): $52,760
17. Art therapists
Stress tolerance: 94
Average annual salary (2015): $59,210*
*Art therapists are not listed on the BLS. This is the salary for 'All Other Therapists.'
16. Advanced practice psychiatric nurses
Stress tolerance: 94
Average annual salary (2014): $71,000*
*Advanced practice psychiatric nurses are not listed on the BLS. This is the salary for 'Registered Nurses.'
12. Critical care nurses
Stress tolerance: 95
Average annual salary (2015): $71,000*
*Clinical care nurses are not listed on the BLS. This is the salary for 'Registered Nurses.'
10. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers
Stress tolerance: 95
Average annual salary (2015): $136,400
7. Dancers
Stress tolerance: 97
Average annual salary (2015): $42,410*
*This is the salary for 'Dancers and Choreographers.'
6. Acute care nurses
Stress tolerance: 97
Average annual salary (2015): $71,000*
*Acute care nurses are not listed on the BLS. This is the salary for 'Registered Nurses.'
3. Anesthesiologist assistants
Stress tolerance: 98
Average annual salary (2015): $99,270*
*Anesthesiologist assistants are not listed on the BLS. This is the salary for 'Physician Assistants.'
2. Police, fire, and ambulance dispatchers
Stress tolerance: 99
Average annual salary (2015): $40,000
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.