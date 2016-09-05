29 jobs to avoid if you hate feeling stressed

Getty Images/John Moore Stay out of the operating room if you don’t work well under pressure.

Do you crack under pressure? Crumble when you’re stressed? If so, you’d be better off pursuing a career in science or education than you would in healthcare or law enforcement.

Using data from the Occupational Information Network (O*NET), a US Department of Labour database full of detailed information on jobs, we found the 29 professions you should avoid if you really don’t like stress.

O*NET assigns a “stress tolerance” score (0-100) — which measures how frequently workers must accept criticism and deal effectively with high stress on the job — for each of the almost 900 jobs in its database. A lower rating signals less stress; a higher rating signals more.

Here are jobs that earned a stress tolerance rating of 94 or higher. If you’re the type of person who thrives under pressure or can stay cool, calm, and collected in high-stress situations, these jobs may be perfect for you. If you’re the crack-or-crumble type, you may want to avoid them:

29. Probation officers and correctional-treatment specialists Stress tolerance: 94 Average annual salary (2015): $54,080 28. Ship pilots Stress tolerance: 94 Average annual salary (2015): $83,150 27. Patient representatives Stress tolerance: 94 Average annual salary (2015): $36,920* *Patient representatives are not listed on the BLS. This is the salary for 'Healthcare Support Workers, All Other.' 26. Oral and maxillofacial surgeons Stress tolerance: 94 Average annual salary (2015): $233,900 25. Mental-health counselors Stress tolerance: 94 Average annual salary (2015): $45,080 24. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses Stress tolerance: 94 Average annual salary (2015): $44,030 23. General internist Stress tolerance: 94 Average annual salary (2015): $196,520 22. Food and tobacco roasting, baking, and drying machine operators and tenders Stress tolerance: 94 Average annual salary (2015): $30,320 21. First-line supervisors of police and detectives Stress tolerance: 94 Average annual salary (2015): $85,810 20. Education administrators (preschool and childcare center/program) Stress tolerance: 94 Average annual salary (2015): $52,760 19. Costume attendants Stress tolerance: 94 Average annual salary (2015): $52,870 18. Chief executives Stress tolerance: 94 Average annual salary (2015): $185,850 17. Art therapists Stress tolerance: 94 Average annual salary (2015): $59,210* *Art therapists are not listed on the BLS. This is the salary for 'All Other Therapists.' 16. Advanced practice psychiatric nurses Stress tolerance: 94 Average annual salary (2014): $71,000* *Advanced practice psychiatric nurses are not listed on the BLS. This is the salary for 'Registered Nurses.' 15. Police detectives Stress tolerance: 95 Average annual salary (2014): $79,620 14. Phlebotomists Stress tolerance: 95 Average annual salary (2015): $32,770 13. Healthcare social workers Stress tolerance: 95 Average annual salary (2015): $54,020 12. Critical care nurses Stress tolerance: 95 Average annual salary (2015): $71,000* *Clinical care nurses are not listed on the BLS. This is the salary for 'Registered Nurses.' 11. Broadcast-news analysts Stress tolerance: 95 Average annual salary (2014): $89,240 10. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers Stress tolerance: 95 Average annual salary (2015): $136,400 9. Surgeons Stress tolerance: 96 Average annual salary (2015): $247,520 8. Obstetricians and gynecologists Stress tolerance: 97 Average annual salary (2015): $222,400 7. Dancers Stress tolerance: 97 Average annual salary (2015): $42,410* *This is the salary for 'Dancers and Choreographers.' 6. Acute care nurses Stress tolerance: 97 Average annual salary (2015): $71,000* *Acute care nurses are not listed on the BLS. This is the salary for 'Registered Nurses.' 5. Telephone operators Stress tolerance: 98 Average annual salary (2015): $40,820 4. Nurse anesthetists Stress tolerance: 98 Average annual salary (2015): $160,250 3. Anesthesiologist assistants Stress tolerance: 98 Average annual salary (2015): $99,270* *Anesthesiologist assistants are not listed on the BLS. This is the salary for 'Physician Assistants.' 2. Police, fire, and ambulance dispatchers Stress tolerance: 99 Average annual salary (2015): $40,000 1. Urologists Stress tolerance: 100 Average annual salary (2015): $197,700* *Urologists are not listed on the BLS. This is the salary for 'Other Physicians and Surgeons.'

