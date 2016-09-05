29 jobs to avoid if you hate feeling stressed

Jacquelyn Smith
Emergency roomGetty Images/John MooreStay out of the operating room if you don’t work well under pressure.

Do you crack under pressure? Crumble when you’re stressed? If so, you’d be better off pursuing a career in science or education than you would in healthcare or law enforcement.

Using data from the Occupational Information Network (O*NET), a US Department of Labour database full of detailed information on jobs, we found the 29 professions you should avoid if you really don’t like stress.

O*NET assigns a “stress tolerance” score (0-100) — which measures how frequently workers must accept criticism and deal effectively with high stress on the job — for each of the almost 900 jobs in its database. A lower rating signals less stress; a higher rating signals more.

Here are jobs that earned a stress tolerance rating of 94 or higher. If you’re the type of person who thrives under pressure or can stay cool, calm, and collected in high-stress situations, these jobs may be perfect for you. If you’re the crack-or-crumble type, you may want to avoid them:

29. Probation officers and correctional-treatment specialists

Stress tolerance: 94

Average annual salary (2015): $54,080

28. Ship pilots

Stress tolerance: 94

Average annual salary (2015): $83,150

27. Patient representatives

Stress tolerance: 94

Average annual salary (2015): $36,920*

*Patient representatives are not listed on the BLS. This is the salary for 'Healthcare Support Workers, All Other.'

26. Oral and maxillofacial surgeons

Stress tolerance: 94

Average annual salary (2015): $233,900

25. Mental-health counselors

Stress tolerance: 94

Average annual salary (2015): $45,080

24. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses

Stress tolerance: 94

Average annual salary (2015): $44,030

23. General internist

Stress tolerance: 94

Average annual salary (2015): $196,520

22. Food and tobacco roasting, baking, and drying machine operators and tenders

Stress tolerance: 94

Average annual salary (2015): $30,320

21. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Stress tolerance: 94

Average annual salary (2015): $85,810

20. Education administrators (preschool and childcare center/program)

Stress tolerance: 94

Average annual salary (2015): $52,760

19. Costume attendants

Stress tolerance: 94

Average annual salary (2015): $52,870

18. Chief executives

Stress tolerance: 94

Average annual salary (2015): $185,850

17. Art therapists

Stress tolerance: 94

Average annual salary (2015): $59,210*

*Art therapists are not listed on the BLS. This is the salary for 'All Other Therapists.'

16. Advanced practice psychiatric nurses

Stress tolerance: 94

Average annual salary (2014): $71,000*

*Advanced practice psychiatric nurses are not listed on the BLS. This is the salary for 'Registered Nurses.'

15. Police detectives

Stress tolerance: 95

Average annual salary (2014): $79,620

14. Phlebotomists

Stress tolerance: 95

Average annual salary (2015): $32,770

13. Healthcare social workers

Stress tolerance: 95

Average annual salary (2015): $54,020

12. Critical care nurses

Stress tolerance: 95

Average annual salary (2015): $71,000*

*Clinical care nurses are not listed on the BLS. This is the salary for 'Registered Nurses.'

11. Broadcast-news analysts

Stress tolerance: 95

Average annual salary (2014): $89,240

10. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers

Stress tolerance: 95

Average annual salary (2015): $136,400

9. Surgeons

Stress tolerance: 96

Average annual salary (2015): $247,520

8. Obstetricians and gynecologists

Stress tolerance: 97

Average annual salary (2015): $222,400

7. Dancers

Stress tolerance: 97

Average annual salary (2015): $42,410*

*This is the salary for 'Dancers and Choreographers.'

6. Acute care nurses

Stress tolerance: 97

Average annual salary (2015): $71,000*

*Acute care nurses are not listed on the BLS. This is the salary for 'Registered Nurses.'

5. Telephone operators

Stress tolerance: 98

Average annual salary (2015): $40,820

4. Nurse anesthetists

Stress tolerance: 98

Average annual salary (2015): $160,250

3. Anesthesiologist assistants

Stress tolerance: 98

Average annual salary (2015): $99,270*

*Anesthesiologist assistants are not listed on the BLS. This is the salary for 'Physician Assistants.'

2. Police, fire, and ambulance dispatchers

Stress tolerance: 99

Average annual salary (2015): $40,000

1. Urologists

Stress tolerance: 100

Average annual salary (2015): $197,700*

*Urologists are not listed on the BLS. This is the salary for 'Other Physicians and Surgeons.'

