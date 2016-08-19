This helpful chart reveals if a robot is coming for your job

Gus Lubin
Robot-qingdao-chinaGuiness World Records/Youtube

Do you spend a lot of time on predictable physical work, data processing, or data collecting? We’ve got some bad news.

A McKinsey report from Michael Chui, James Manyika, and Mehdi Miremadi says analysing work activities rather than occupations is a more accurate predictor of automation.

Unpredictable physical work, stakeholder interactions, and applying expertise are less susceptible to automation. Managing others is least susceptible — so no robot bosses yet.

This is all assuming current levels of technology. In the future, we’re all screwed.

Mckinsey automationwww.mckinsey.com

Spoiler alert: it’s not looking good for accommodations and food services and manufacturing.

Mckinsey automationwww.mckinsey.com

