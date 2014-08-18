Here Are Some Jobs That Are Basically Guaranteed To Be Taken Over By Robots

A common source of anxiety stems from wondering what jobs robots will take over from humans.

Some people are worried that the rise of robots will have profound economic effects, causing some extreme winners and extreme losers, depending on whether you own the robot or get replaced by the robot.

And some people are just concerned that robots will take their job specifically.

Pew recently reviewed a 2013 paper that showed which careers have the highest “Routine Task Intensity.” If there’s one thing that robots are good at, it’s routine tasks, the same activity over and over again. Jobs that entail routine tasks are the best candidates.

Here’s the list of careers with the highest Routine Task Intensity (RTI).

Looking at the above list, it should be kind of intuitive that these jobs are susceptible to automation.

Here are the jobs with very low RTI:

(Via Boston.com)

