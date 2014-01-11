8 Jobs That Make You Gain Weight

Basically everything about your office job destroys your body, from sitting all day to staring at your computer screen and ruining your vision.

The sedentary environment makes weight gain a high probability, but some professions have a higher percentage of employees who put on extra pounds, mostly because of stress or long hours at a desk.

In a survey that included more than 3,600 full-time workers, CareerBuilder and Harris Interactive found that 55% of workers consider themselves overweight and 41% admit to gaining weight at their current jobs. Of those who gained weight, 59% gained more than 10 pounds and 30% of them gained over 20 pounds.

Below are eight jobs that are most likely to pack on the pounds.

1. Administrative Assistant

Say they’re overweight: 69%

2. Engineer

Say they’re overweight: 56%

3. Teacher or instructor (K-12)

Say they’re overweight: 51%

4. Nurse practitioner or physician’s assistant

Say they’re overweight: 51%

5. IT manager or network administrator

Say they’re overweight: 51%

6. Attorney, judge, or legal professional

Say they’re overweight: 48%

7. Machine operator, assembly, or production worker

Say they’re overweight: 45%

8. Scientist (biological/physical/social)

Say they’re overweight: 39%

Workers say the top factors contributing to their expanding waistlines are: sitting most of the day (56%); stress eating (35%); dining out regularly (26%); free office junk food (17%); skipped meals because of time constraints (17%); and workplace celebrations such as potlucks and birthdays (17%).

To stay fit and healthy while working, CareerBuilder suggests:

Take walks. Get off the bus or train at an earlier stop and walk the remaining distance. Take the stairs at work, go for a stroll on your lunch hour, walk over to someone’s desk instead of sending an email — the key is to increase activity throughout the day.

Stay hydrated. Drinking water not only makes you feel full, it can also help cut down on calories from sugary drinks.

Pack a lunch. Packing your lunch is an easy way to choose a healthy option and control your portion sizes.

Try fruit or veggies. Keep some of your favourite healthy snacks in the break room refrigerator so you’ll be less tempted to go to the vending machine.

Keep a food journal. It helps you keep track of calories and identify peak snacking times, so you can modify behaviour.

