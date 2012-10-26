It's Ironic What Job Is Most Likely To Get You Sick Or Injured In America

Photo: glenmcbethlaw via Flickr

The Bureau of labour Statistics just released its occupational injuries and illnesses report, which calculates the number of injuries and illnesses per 100 full-time workers last year.The riskiest job in America is nursing and residential care in a state government run facility.



This job led to 13.1 cases of injury or illness per 100 employees, with 7.4 requiring days away from work, job transfer, or restriction.

Here are the rest of the top 10 sickly jobs:

2. Local justice, public order, and safety activities (includes police and firefighters):

10.3 cases per 100 employees and 5.6 with days away from work, job transfer, or restriction.

3. Nursing and residential care in local government facilities

10.2 cases per 100 employees and 7.1 with days away from work, job transfer, or restriction.

4. Local government hospitals

9.2 cases per 100 employees and 4.8 with days away from work, job transfer, or restriction.

5. Heavy and civil engineering construction for local governments

8.9 cases per 100 employees and 4.8 with days away from work, job transfer, or restriction.

6. Private nursing and residential care

7.8 cases per 100 employees and 4.7 with days away from work, job transfer, or restriction.

7. State justice, public order, and safety activities (includes police and firefighters):

7.6 cases per 100 employees and 4.1 with days away from work, job transfer, or restriction.

8. Transit and ground passenger transportation for local governments

7.4 cases per 100 employees and 5 with days away from work, job transfer, or restriction.

9. Private air transportation

7.4 cases per 100 employees and 5 with days away from work, job transfer, or restriction.

10. Beverage and tobacco manufacturing

6.9 cases per 100 employees and 5.3 with days away from work, job transfer, or restriction.

And the safest jobs? Data processing, information services, and financial funds or trusts come in at only 0.6 injuries or illnesses per 100.

Surprisingly, oil and natural gas extraction comes in with only 0.9 injuries and illnesses per 100.

