26 jobs that confront death more than others

Death is an inevitable part of human life.

People in some jobs confront death more often than others.

Using data from the Bureau of Labour Statistics, we found 26 career that encounter, study, try to prevent, or help us understand and cope with death as a major part of the job.

Using data from the Bureau of Labour Statistics’ Occupational Employment Statistics program, we found the average annual pay and number of Americans employed as of May 2018, the most recent period for which data is available, for 26 occupations that encounter, study, try to prevent, or help us understand and cope with death as a major part of the job.

From protective workers like paramedics and police officers who sometimes tragically see death firsthand in the line of duty, to epidemiologists and actuaries studying causes and statistics of death, to the funeral directors and clergy who help us say goodbye to our loved ones, these careers all intimately touch the final stage of the human condition.

Here are the occupations, along with a description of what each job entails from the Department of Labour’s O*NET occupational database:

26. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective-service workers make an average annual salary of $US24,420.

Number employed in the US: 144,370

What they do, according to O*NET: Monitor recreational areas like beaches and ski resorts to assist, protect, and rescue participants.

25. Funeral attendants make an average annual salary of $US28,480.

Reuters

Number employed in the US: 35,340

What they do, according to O*NET: Perform tasks during funerals, like arranging a casket and directing mourners.

24. Ambulance drivers and attendants make an average annual salary of $US29,010.

Spencer Platt/Getty

Number employed in the US: 15,380

What they do, according to O*NET: Drive ambulances to transport sick, injured, or convalescent patients.

23. Security guards make an average annual salary of $US32,050.

Scott Barbour / Stringer / Getty Images

Number employed in the US: 1,114,380

What they do, according to O*NET: Guard, patrol, or monitor premises to prevent theft or violence.

22. Emergency medical technicians and paramedics make an average annual salary of $US37,760.

Joerg Koch / Stringer / Getty Images

Number employed in the US: 257,210

What they do, according to O*NET: Administer emergency medical care and transport sick or injured people to hospitals.

21. Police, fire, and ambulance dispatchers make an average annual salary of $US43,290.

Rick Wilking/Reuters

Number employed in the US: 95,020

What they do, according to O*NET: Operate radio, telephone, and computer equipment at dispatch centres, and receive reports from the public about crime, fires, or other emergency situations.

20. Embalmers make an average annual salary of $US46,640.

Chiaki Tsukumo/AP

Number employed in the US: 4,070

What they do, according to O*NET: Prepare bodies for internment and funeral ceremonies.

19. Correctional officers and jailers make an average annual salary of $US49,300.

Shutterstock

Number employed in the US: 415,000

What they do, according to O*NET: Guard inmates in prisons and jails.

18. Firefighters make an average annual salary of $US53,240.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Number employed in the US: 321,570

What they do, according to O*NET: Control and put out fires, and respond to emergency situations.

17. Clergy make an average annual salary of $US53,290

Number employed in the US: 50,960

What they do, according to O*NET: Conduct religious worship services and perform other spiritual and religious functions for a faith community.

16. Occupational health and safety technicians make an average annual salary of $US55,270.

Bob Chamberlin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Number employed in the US: 18,020

What they do, according to O*NET: Help develop programs to make workplaces safer.

15. Private detectives and investigators make an average annual salary of $US56,810.

Business Insider / Will Heilpern

Number employed in the US: 30,990

What they do, according to O*NET: Gather, analyse, and report information about individuals or organisations to clients.

14. Morticians, undertakers, and funeral directors make an average annual salary of $US57,620.

Number employed in the US: 25,740

What they do, according to O*NET: Arrange and direct funeral services.

13. Forensic science technicians make an average annual salary of $US62,490.

Associated Press

Number employed in the US: 15,970

What they do, according to O*NET: Collect and analyse physical evidence for criminal investigations.

12. Fire inspectors and investigators make an average annual salary of $US64,140.

Number employed in the US: 12,530

What they do, according to O*NET: Inspect buildings for fire hazards and investigate the causes of fires.

11. Police and sheriff’s patrol officers make an average annual salary of $US65,400.

Associated Press

Number employed in the US: 661,330

What they do, according to O*NET: Maintain order and protect life and property by enforcing laws and ordinances.

10. Occupational health and safety specialists make an average annual salary of $US74,940.

Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Number employed in the US: 88,390

What they do, according to O*NET: Review work environments, and design programs and procedures to make workplaces safer.

9. Registered nurses make an average annual salary of $US75,510.

Getty Images

Number employed in the US: 2,951,960

What they do, according to O*NET: Assess patient health problems and needs and develop care plans.

8. Epidemiologists make an average annual salary of $US75,690.

Reuters/Maria Armas

Number employed in the US: 7,060

What they do, according to O*NET: Investigate the causes and distribution of diseases and other health outcomes.

7. Postsecondary philosophy and religion teachers make an average annual salary of $US82,420.

Tom Werner/Getty Images

Number employed in the US: 23,100

What they do, according to O*NET: Teach courses in philosophy, religion, and theology.

6. Emergency management directors make an average annual salary of $US82,570.

Number employed in the US: 9,550

What they do, according to O*NET: Plan and direct disaster responses and crisis management activities.

5. Detectives and criminal investigators make an average annual salary of $US85,020.

Number employed in the US: 103,450

What they do, according to O*NET: Conduct investigations to prevent or solve crimes.

4. Health and safety engineers make an average annual salary of $US93,630.

Number employed in the US: 26,230

What they do, according to O*NET: Promote worksite and product safety by applying knowledge of industrial and other processes.

3. Funeral service managers make an average annual salary of $US93,820.

Chris Hondros/Getty Images

Number employed in the US: 8,400

What they do, according to O*NET: Manage funeral homes.

2. Actuaries make an average annual salary of $US116,250.

Number employed in the US: 20,760

What they do, according to O*NET: Analyse statistical data, including mortality rates, to estimate risk and liability for insurance payments.

1. Surgeons make an average annual salary of $US255,110.

vadim kozlovsky / Shutterstock

Number employed in the US: 34,390

What they do, according to O*NET: Treat patients using surgical methods.

