12 High-Paying Jobs For People Who Don't Like Maths

Maths is an essential skill for many jobs, and one that’s rightly emphasised at every level of education. But some people don’t have the knack or inclination to study it and certainly don’t want to spend their workdays doing long division.
For those people, we took a look through the Occupational Information Network (O*NET), a U.S. Department of Labour database of detailed information on hundreds of occupations, to find high-paying jobs where maths skills aren’t important.
Based on extensive surveys and data collection, O*NET ranks the importance of maths skills in a given job — defined as “using mathematics to solve problems” — on a scale of zero to 100, with 100 signifying that maths is very important. For example, statisticians have a maths importance rating of 97.
We pulled out the jobs where you won’t need to do much maths, but you can still make a nice living. These are median salary figures, so those with experience can earn substantially more. They’re ordered by where O*NET scores them on the importance of maths skills.
1. Technical writers
Median yearly salary: $US65,500
Maths skill importance: 16
2. Power Plant Operators
Median yearly salary: $US66,130
Maths skill importance: 22
3. Dental Hygienists
Median yearly salary: $US70,210
Maths skill importance: 22
4. Elevator Installers and Repairers
Median yearly salary: $76,650
Maths skill importance: 22
5. Art, Drama, and Music Teachers, Postsecondary
Median yearly salary: $US62,160
Maths skill importance: 25
6. Electrical and Electronics Repairers, Powerhouse, Substation, and Relay
Maths skill importance: 28
7. Technical Directors/Managers for Radio and Television
Median yearly salary: $US71,350
Maths skill importance: 28
8. Orthoptists
Median yearly salary: $US72,710
Maths skill importance: 28
9. Acupuncturist
Median yearly salary: $US72,710
Maths skill importance: 31
10. Occupational Therapist
Median yearly salary: $75,400
Maths skill importance: 31
11. Nursery and Greenhouse Managers
Median yearly salary: $US69,300
Maths skill importance: 35
12. Subway and Streetcar Operators
Median yearly salary: $US62,730
Maths skill importance: 38
