12 High-Paying Jobs For People Who Don't Like Maths

Maths is an essential skill for many jobs, and one that’s rightly emphasised at every level of education. But some people don’t have the knack or inclination to study it and certainly don’t want to spend their workdays doing long division.

For those people, we took a look through the Occupational Information Network (O*NET), a U.S. Department of Labour database of detailed information on hundreds of occupations, to find high-paying jobs where maths skills aren’t important.

Based on extensive surveys and data collection, O*NET ranks the importance of maths skills in a given job — defined as “using mathematics to solve problems” — on a scale of zero to 100, with 100 signifying that maths is very important. For example, statisticians have a maths importance rating of 97.

We pulled out the jobs where you won’t need to do much maths, but you can still make a nice living. These are median salary figures, so those with experience can earn substantially more. They’re ordered by where O*NET scores them on the importance of maths skills.

Median yearly salary: $US65,500

Maths skill importance: 16

Median yearly salary: $US66,130

Maths skill importance: 22

Median yearly salary: $US70,210

Maths skill importance: 22

Median yearly salary: $76,650

Maths skill importance: 22

Median yearly salary: $US62,160

Maths skill importance: 25

Median yearly salary: $68,810

Maths skill importance: 28

Median yearly salary: $US71,350

Maths skill importance: 28

Median yearly salary: $US72,710

Maths skill importance: 28

Median yearly salary: $US72,710

Maths skill importance: 31

10. Occupational Therapist



Median yearly salary: $75,400

Maths skill importance: 31

Median yearly salary: $US69,300

Maths skill importance: 35

Median yearly salary: $US62,730

Maths skill importance: 38

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.