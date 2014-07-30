8 Jobs That Can Make You Happy AND Rich

Most people believe “a happy career” and “a fat paycheck” are mutually exclusive — but online jobs community CareerBliss.com recently found that these two things sometimes do go hand in hand.

CareerBliss compiled its new list of jobs that can make you happy and rich by analysing more than 50,000 independent company reviews from 2013 and 2014.

The reviews are from employees all over the U.S. who evaluated 10 factors that affect work happiness — one’s relationship with their boss and coworkers; workplace environment; job resources; compensation; growth opportunities; company culture; company reputation; daily tasks; and job control over the work performed on a daily basis — on a five-point scale.

CareerBliss combined those numbers to find an average rating of overall happiness for each respondent, and then sorted the results by job title and salary to determine which jobs pay well and make professionals the happiest.

The No. 1 job on the list is chief technology officer. People in this position gave the profession a “bliss score” of 3.4 out of 5 — and they earn about $US117,000 a year, on average, which is more than double the national average salary of $46,440.

“We find that people often settle for just a job, when there are many careers out there that take extra effort but pay off with huge dividends,” says Heidi Golledge, CEO and cofounder of CareerBliss. “If you look for the opportunity to build something great while learning and earning a piece of the action, your career and bank account will thank you for it.”

Here are the happiest high-paying jobs of 2014:





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.