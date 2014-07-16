10 Popular Jobs That Are Quickly Disappearing

As the digital sector grows, jobs that rely on older technologies, such as newspaper reporters, mail carriers, and lumberjacks, are rapidly becoming obsolete.
A new study by CareerCast revealed the top 10 professions predicted to lose the most jobs by 2022, based on data from the Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS).
Mail carriers are most endangered, with a projected 28% decline by the year 2022.
Farmers and meter readers will also see significant shrinkage, with an anticipated 19% decline for each within the next eight years.
Is your job headed for the trash pile?
BLS job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the management or operation of farms, ranches, greenhouses, aquacultural operations, nurseries, timber tracts, or other agricultural establishments.
Median salary: $69,300
Expected change in employment by 2022: -19%
BLS job description: Provide personal services to ensure the safety, security, and comfort of airline passengers during flight. Greet passengers, verify tickets, explain use of safety equipment, and serve food or beverages.
Median salary: $37,240
Expected change in employment by 2022: -7%
