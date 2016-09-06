People with these jobs are most likely to marry someone in a totally different profession

As they say, birds of a feather flock together, which might help explain why so many teachers wind up marrying other teachers or why farmers tend to marry farmers.
But not all occupations see common matchups between people with the same or similar jobs.
By scanning US Census Bureau data covering 3.5 million households, Bloomberg compiled this interactive chart that shows how people are pairing up by profession.
You’d be better off explaining these matchups with another old cliché — perhaps opposites do attract:
Flight attendants
Female flight attendants who marry men are most likely to marry managers.
Male flight attendants who marry men are most likely to marry elementary- and middle-school teachers.
Bill and account collectors
Female bill and account collectors who marry men are most likely to marry truck drivers.
Truck drivers
Male truck drivers who marry women are most likely to marry secretaries and administrative assistants.
Male truck drivers who marry men are most likely to marry or male managers.
Police officers
Male police officers who marry women or men are most likely to marry elementary- and middle-school teachers.
Customer-service representatives
Female customer-service representatives who marry men are most likely to marry truck drivers.
Civil engineers
Female civil engineers who marry women are most likely to marry hairdressers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists.
Male civil engineers who marry women or men are most likely to marry elementary- and middle-school teachers.
Computer and information-systems managers
Male computer and information-systems managers who marry women are most likely to marry elementary- and middle-school teachers.
Male computer and information-systems managers who marry men are most likely to marry production workers.
Musicians and singers
Female musicians and singers who marry women are most likely to marry textile-machine operators.
Aircraft pilots and flight engineers
Female aircraft pilots and flight engineers who marry women are most likely to marry registered nurses.
Male aircraft pilots and flight engineers who marry women are most likely to marry elementary- and middle-school teachers.
Male aircraft pilots and flight engineers who marry men are most likely to marry human-resources workers.
Dancers and choreographers
Female dancers and choreographers who marry men are most likely to marry welding, soldering, and brazing workers.
Female dancers and choreographers who marry women are most likely to marry lawyers and judges.
Travel agents
Female travel agents who marry women are most likely to marry electrical and electronics engineers.
