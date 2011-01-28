The 10 Jobs Where Hiring Will Surge In 2011

Biomedical engineers have got it made

Photo: euthman via flickr

Even with unemployment lingering at 9%, there are industries that are rapidly increasing their hiring rates. Online training company, Mindflash.com compiled data from the Bureau of labour Statistics, and other sources, to compile a list of industries hiring in 2011.And not surprisingly, almost all of them relate to technology.



So if you’re unemployed, or need a career change, look to one of these industries in 2011.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.