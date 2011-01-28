The 10 Jobs Where Hiring Will Surge In 2011

Photo: euthman via flickr
Even with unemployment lingering at 9%, there are industries that are rapidly increasing their hiring rates. Online training company, Mindflash.com compiled data from the Bureau of labour Statistics, and other sources, to compile a list of industries hiring in 2011.And not surprisingly, almost all of them relate to technology.
So if you’re unemployed, or need a career change, look to one of these industries in 2011.
Projected hiring growth: 15.8%
Projected openings: 244,200
Average starting salary: $30,917
Why it's hot: teacher shortages, greater public interest in education
Projected hiring growth: 20%
Projected openings: 35,100
Average starting salary: $24,000-$39,000
Why it's hot: industry wide shift to electronic medical records
Projected hiring growth: 20%
Projected openings: 49,600
Average starting salary: $39,000-$50,000
Why it's hot: growth in the overall amount of assets under management
Projected hiring growth: 28%
Projected openings: 86,600
Average starting salary: $26,000-$40,000
Why it's hot: compliance of HVAC equipment with new efficiency standards; retirement of older technicians
Projected hiring growth: 31%
Projected openings: 16,600
Average starting salary: $45,00-$66,480
Why it's hot: private and government investment booms in green technologies
Projected hiring growth: 34%
Projected openings: 175,100
Average starting salary: $45,000-$100,000
Why it's hot: tech start-ups and giants can't recruit enough top, in-house engineering talent fast enough to keep up with rivals
Projected hiring growth: 39%
Projected openings: 39,200
Average starting salary: $64,000-$77,000
Why it's hot: expansion of healthcare industries with an emphasis on cost containment, as PAs often relieve physicians of routine procedures
Projected hiring growth: 50%
Projected openings: 170,000
Average starting salary: $21,620
Why it's hot: increasing number of chronic care patients who can be treated more cost-efficiently from home.
Projected hiring growth: 72%
Projected openings: 11,600
Average starting salary: $46,762
Why it's hot: tech advances are aligned with the medical needs of an ageing population
Projected hiring growth: 131%
Projected openings: 50,000+
Average starting salary: $73,250-$102,500
Why it's hot: booming popularity of app networks that support mobile devices
