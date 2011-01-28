The 10 Jobs Where Hiring Will Surge In 2011

Even with unemployment lingering at 9%, there are industries that are rapidly increasing their hiring rates. Online training company, Mindflash.com compiled data from the Bureau of labour Statistics, and other sources, to compile a list of industries hiring in 2011.And not surprisingly,  almost all of them relate to technology.

So if you’re unemployed, or need a career change, look to one of these industries in 2011.

#10 Elementary School Teacher

Projected hiring growth: 15.8%

Projected openings: 244,200

Average starting salary: $30,917

Why it's hot: teacher shortages, greater public interest in education

#9 Medical Records Technician

Projected hiring growth: 20%

Projected openings: 35,100

Average starting salary: $24,000-$39,000

Why it's hot: industry wide shift to electronic medical records

#8 Financial Analyst

Projected hiring growth: 20%

Projected openings: 49,600

Average starting salary: $39,000-$50,000

Why it's hot: growth in the overall amount of assets under management

#7 HVAC Technician

Projected hiring growth: 28%

Projected openings: 86,600

Average starting salary: $26,000-$40,000

Why it's hot: compliance of HVAC equipment with new efficiency standards; retirement of older technicians

#6 Environmental Engineer

Projected hiring growth: 31%

Projected openings: 16,600

Average starting salary: $45,00-$66,480

Why it's hot: private and government investment booms in green technologies

#5 Software Engineer

Projected hiring growth: 34%

Projected openings: 175,100

Average starting salary: $45,000-$100,000

Why it's hot: tech start-ups and giants can't recruit enough top, in-house engineering talent fast enough to keep up with rivals

#4 Physician's Assistant

Projected hiring growth: 39%

Projected openings: 39,200

Average starting salary: $64,000-$77,000

Why it's hot: expansion of healthcare industries with an emphasis on cost containment, as PAs often relieve physicians of routine procedures

#3 Home Health Aide

Projected hiring growth: 50%

Projected openings: 170,000

Average starting salary: $21,620

Why it's hot: increasing number of chronic care patients who can be treated more cost-efficiently from home.

#2 Biomedical Engineer

Projected hiring growth: 72%

Projected openings: 11,600

Average starting salary: $46,762

Why it's hot: tech advances are aligned with the medical needs of an ageing population

#1 Mobile Applications Developer

Projected hiring growth: 131%

Projected openings: 50,000+

Average starting salary: $73,250-$102,500

Why it's hot: booming popularity of app networks that support mobile devices

