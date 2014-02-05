15 Jobs That Are Easier To Get Today Than A Decade Ago

In today’s job market, it often feels like you can never have too many qualifications.

But it turns out that a surprising number of jobs actually ask for less education now than they did 10 years ago. Some positions have dropped their requirements from a Master’s degree to a Bachelor’s, while others have shifted from postsecondary awards to a simple high school diploma.

We worked with Laurence Shatkin, an occupational information specialist, to find the jobs that are easier to get into today (i.e., have lower educational requirements) than they were 10 years ago. To come up with the list, Shatkin compared U.S. Labour Department data on educational requirements for jobs in 2002 versus in 2012.

One factor that has likely contributed to lowered qualifications is technological development. “Especially for some already-low-skill occupations, technology has allowed the work tasks to be ‘dumbed down,’ so an even lower-skilled worker can handle the tasks,” Shatkin said.

He also notes that the requirement differences could be due to changes in the perceptions of analysts at the Bureau of Labour Statistics, rather than the “realities of the workplace.” For example, he said, the BLS used to consider a job in the clergy to require a professional degree, but subsequently realised that 24% of preachers have only a Bachelor’s.

Below, check out some of the jobs that are easier to get into now than they were a decade ago:

Automotive service technicians and mechanics



Education requirements in 2002: Postsecondary non-degree award

Education requirements in 2012: High school diploma or equivalent

Median salary in 2012: $US36,610

Clergy

Education requirements in 2002: Doctoral or professional degree

Education requirements in 2012: Bachelor’s degree

Median salary in 2012: $44,060

Commercial pilots

Education requirements in 2002: Postsecondary non-degree award

Education requirements in 2012: High school diploma or equivalent

Median salary in 2012: $73,280

Computer, automated teller, and office machine repairers

Education requirements in 2002: Postsecondary non-degree award

Education requirements in 2012: Some college, no degree

Median salary in 2012: $36,620

Environmental scientists and specialists, including health



Education requirements in 2002: Master’s degree

Education requirements in 2012: Bachelor’s degree

Median salary in 2012: $63,570

Fitness trainers and aerobics instructors

Education requirements in 2002: Postsecondary non-degree award

Education requirements in 2012: High school diploma or equivalent

Median salary in 2012: $31,720



Geographers



Education requirements in 2002: Master’s degree

Education requirements in 2012: Bachelor’s degree

Median salary in 2012: $74,760

Insurance sales agents

Education requirements in 2002: Bachelor’s degree

Education requirements in 2012: High school diploma or equivalent

Median salary in 2012: $48,150

Jewellers and precious stone and metal workers

Education requirements in 2002: Postsecondary non-degree award

Education requirements in 2012: High school diploma or equivalent

Median salary in 2012: $35,350

Legal secretaries

Education requirements in 2002: Postsecondary non-degree award

Education requirements in 2012: High school diploma or equivalent

Median salary in 2012: $42,170



Medical records and health information technicians

Education requirements in 2002: Associate degree

Education requirements in 2012: Postsecondary non-degree award

Median salary in 2012: $34,160

Mental health and substance abuse social workers

Education requirements in 2002: Master’s degree

Education requirements in 2012: Bachelor’s degree

Median salary in 2012: $39,980

Microbiologists



Education requirements in 2002: Doctoral or professional degree

Education requirements in 2012: Bachelor’s degree

Median salary in 2012: $66,260

Operations research analysts

Education requirements in 2002: Master’s degree

Education requirements in 2012: Bachelor’s degree

Median salary in 2012: $72,100

Travel agents

Education requirements in 2002: Postsecondary non-degree award

Education requirements in 2012: High school diploma or equivalent

Median salary in 2012: $34,600



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.