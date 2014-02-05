15 Jobs That Are Easier To Get Today Than A Decade Ago

In today’s job market, it often feels like you can never have too many qualifications.
But it turns out that a surprising number of jobs actually ask for less education now than they did 10 years ago. Some positions have dropped their requirements from a Master’s degree to a Bachelor’s, while others have shifted from postsecondary awards to a simple high school diploma.
We worked with Laurence Shatkin, an occupational information specialist, to find the jobs that are easier to get into today (i.e., have lower educational requirements) than they were 10 years ago. To come up with the list, Shatkin compared U.S. Labour Department data on educational requirements for jobs in 2002 versus in 2012.
One factor that has likely contributed to lowered qualifications is technological development. “Especially for some already-low-skill occupations, technology has allowed the work tasks to be ‘dumbed down,’ so an even lower-skilled worker can handle the tasks,” Shatkin said.
He also notes that the requirement differences could be due to changes in the perceptions of analysts at the Bureau of Labour Statistics, rather than the “realities of the workplace.” For example, he said, the BLS used to consider a job in the clergy to require a professional degree, but subsequently realised that 24% of preachers have only a Bachelor’s.
Below, check out some of the jobs that are easier to get into now than they were a decade ago:
Automotive service technicians and mechanics
Education requirements in 2002: Postsecondary non-degree award
Education requirements in 2012: High school diploma or equivalent
Median salary in 2012: $US36,610
Clergy
Education requirements in 2002: Doctoral or professional degree
Education requirements in 2012: Bachelor’s degree
Median salary in 2012: $44,060
Commercial pilots
Education requirements in 2002: Postsecondary non-degree award
Education requirements in 2012: High school diploma or equivalent
Median salary in 2012: $73,280
Computer, automated teller, and office machine repairers
Education requirements in 2002: Postsecondary non-degree award
Education requirements in 2012: Some college, no degree
Median salary in 2012: $36,620
Environmental scientists and specialists, including health
Education requirements in 2002: Master’s degree
Education requirements in 2012: Bachelor’s degree
Median salary in 2012: $63,570
Fitness trainers and aerobics instructors
Education requirements in 2002: Postsecondary non-degree award
Education requirements in 2012: High school diploma or equivalent
Median salary in 2012: $31,720
Geographers
Education requirements in 2002: Master’s degree
Education requirements in 2012: Bachelor’s degree
Median salary in 2012: $74,760
Insurance sales agents
Education requirements in 2002: Bachelor’s degree
Education requirements in 2012: High school diploma or equivalent
Median salary in 2012: $48,150
Jewellers and precious stone and metal workers
Education requirements in 2002: Postsecondary non-degree award
Education requirements in 2012: High school diploma or equivalent
Median salary in 2012: $35,350
Legal secretaries
Education requirements in 2002: Postsecondary non-degree award
Education requirements in 2012: High school diploma or equivalent
Median salary in 2012: $42,170
Medical records and health information technicians
Education requirements in 2002: Associate degree
Education requirements in 2012: Postsecondary non-degree award
Median salary in 2012: $34,160
Mental health and substance abuse social workers
Education requirements in 2002: Master’s degree
Education requirements in 2012: Bachelor’s degree
Median salary in 2012: $39,980
Microbiologists
Education requirements in 2002: Doctoral or professional degree
Education requirements in 2012: Bachelor’s degree
Median salary in 2012: $66,260
Operations research analysts
Education requirements in 2002: Master’s degree
Education requirements in 2012: Bachelor’s degree
Median salary in 2012: $72,100
Travel agents
Education requirements in 2002: Postsecondary non-degree award
Education requirements in 2012: High school diploma or equivalent
Median salary in 2012: $34,600
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.