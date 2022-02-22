Salary trumps burnout and benefits as key reason Australians are leaving their jobs, new research shows. (Credit: iStock)

Companies that can meet soaring salary expectations are set to win out in the battle for talent in 2022, new data shows.

The skills shortage, brought on by the slow movement of skilled workers, continues to plague business leaders globally.

Over half of of businesses surveyed said they planned to increase employee compensation to attract qualified employees.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Companies that can meet soaring salary expectations are set to win out in the battle for talent in 2022, according to new data.

The fresh survey results from global hiring agency HireVue predict salaries will soar in 2022, even with the international border now open.

The agency surveyed 1,657 recruiters across Australia, US and the UK as well as more than 1,000 Australian consumers at the end of 2021 and early 2022 in an effort to understand the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on hiring trends.

It found that the skills shortage, brought on by the slowing of the movement of skilled workers, continues to plague business leaders globally as the top challenge facing their business in 2022.

Australian businesses plan to plug the skills gap by targeting underrepresented demographics including mature aged workers, neurodiverse workers, and non-permanent residents, according to the survey results.

It also found 57% of businesses globally are investing in job matching technology, with 55% saying they are prioritising internal promotions to fill the gaps.

Furthermore 54% of businesses said they planned to increase employee compensation to attract qualified employees.

The findings follow a raft of reports that salaries in in-demand and growing sectors are growing exponentially.

Australian businesses ranging from established organisations like Testra to start-ups and fintechs told Business Insider Australia late last year they were struggling to fill specialist and tech-adjacent roles, with some tech salaries increasing 15-30%.

Australian tech workers are fielding counteroffers of up to 30% and tech roles are seeing pay rises of around 15%, according to similar data from agency Talent.

And amid hints the country’s workers could see wage rises across the board, with unemployment dropping to 4.2% in January, the lowest in Australia since the Global Financial Crisis, the data suggests the desire for a pay bump is impacting employers.

A better salary is now the key reason driving half of Australians to want to leave their job, followed by better benefits and burnout, at 28% and 22% respectively, according to the new data.

Experts have suggested low unemployment has given workers more options in a job market that has also been squeezed by two years of closed borders.

Some economists and union leaders are confident the country’s current record-low unemployment rate could lead to a welcome boost to worker bargaining power, or that the battle for talent will help workers win pay rises by changing jobs.

And in a speech on February 2, RBA Governor Philip Lowe said the central bank intended to ensure it maintained inflation in order to reach its goal of 3% unemployment this year, a factor it said could lead to wage rises.