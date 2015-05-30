The 20 jobs that robots are most likely to take over

Hamish Blair/Getty Umpires and referees have a 98.3% chance of being automated.

Machines are only getting smarter and more efficient.

So much so that they’re starting to take over both blue-collar white-collar jobs.

NPR recently posted a guide created by researchers that predicts the chance of our jobs being automated within the next 20 years.

To make their projections, the experts scored jobs across 21 fields on nine possible traits, the four most important being: cleverness, negotiation, helping others, and squeezing into small spaces.

Mental health and substance abuse social workers appear to be in the clear, with a 0.3% chance of being automated.

Telemarketers, umpires, cashiers, and several other jobs that are already being replaced by robots, have reason to worry, however. You can interact with the full guide here.

While the researchers admitted that these percentages are rough, the data offers insights into what the future may look like.

