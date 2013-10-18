New Economic Data Schedule Released, Jobs Report To Come Tuesday

The Bureau of Labour Statistics’ September jobs report — denied to market watchers during the government shutdown — will be released Tuesday, CNBC is reporting.

As we have noted, the next few weeks will see an avalanche of data that we missed during the shutdown.

And the BLS has just released its schedule for releases going forward.

Earlier today, the Cleveland Fed said the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is subject to “significant error” for the next 7 months.

