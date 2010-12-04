Here Are The The AWFUL Details Behind Today's Big Jobs Report Miss

Photo: AP

This morning’s jobs report was an awful and unexpected miss.The details don’t look any better, with many of the key charts on U.S. unemployment now back to the lows of the past few years.



The breakdown by industries hardest hit in this recession is no more comforting.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.