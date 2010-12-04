Here Are The The AWFUL Details Behind Today's Big Jobs Report Miss

Photo: AP
This morning’s jobs report was an awful and unexpected miss.The details don’t look any better, with many of the key charts on U.S. unemployment now back to the lows of the past few years.
The breakdown by industries hardest hit in this recession is no more comforting.
Now, a look at the industries hardest hit: Manufacturing employment in non durable goods now below 2010 lows.
