'We are still in a deep economic hole': 5 economists explain why the June jobs report is weaker than it appears

Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty

The June jobs report released Thursday by the Bureau of Labour Statistics beat economist estimates by showing more jobs were added than expected.

In addition, the unemployment rate declined more than economists expected.

Still, economists warn that the report only captures data from the first half of June, before spiking coronavirus cases led states to pause or roll back reopenings.

Here’s what five economists and strategists had to say about the June jobs report, and what it could mean for the recovery going forward.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The June jobs report surprised to the upside Thursday when it showed the US added 4.8 million jobs, more than economists expected, and the unemployment rate declined to 11.1% during the month.

The report shows that people are indeed going back to work as the US slowly reopens its economy from the sweeping lockdowns imposed mid-March to curb the spread of COVID-19. Jobs were added in almost every industry, with the biggest gains seen in leisure and hospitality, which has been hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, economists note that because the pandemic has moved so fast, the jobs report is already out of date. First, the reference period for the report only goes through June 12, and thus doesn’t capture the second half of the month when many states began to see new spikes in coronavirus cases.

In the last two weeks of the month, the surge in new virus cases led to more than 19 states and cities rolling back or pausing reopening plans.



Read more:

The No. 1-ranked tech analyst on Wall Street says these 6 stocks have potential for huge gains as they transform the sector



In addition, the US is still grappling with the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression, and was officially declared in a recession in February. While any progress or recovery in the labour market is good, economists still caution that there’s a long way to go – even with June’s job gains, the US is still down about 15 million jobs since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We are still in a deep economic hole,” Daniel Zhao, senior economist at Glassdoor, told Business Insider. “Any improvement is good, but we still have a long way to go before we can return to pre-crisis levels and make up for lost economic ground.”

Here’s what five economists and strategists had to say about Thursday’s June jobs report.

1. Glassdoor: “There’s no getting around calling it a positive surprise”

Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

“Today’s report was better than expected, and I think there’s no getting around calling it a positive surprise,” Daniel Zhao, senior economist at Glassdoor, told Business Insider.

“In some ways today’s report is looking in the rearview mirror because we’re now two to three weeks removed from when the report was collecting data,” Zhao said. “The through line of this crisis is that things can change on a weekly basis.”

The topline numbers show “how the economy can recover after the initial effects of the public health crisis recede,” said Zhao.

He also pointed to the 10.6 million people temporarily unemployed in June as both good and bad. While the unemployment rate is still high, those workers will hopefully be able to return to their jobs, he said.

Read more: Cathie Wood’s firm built 3 of the world’s best ETFs, which all doubled in value within 3 years. She told us her 3-part process for spotting underappreciated technologies before they explode.

2. Schmidt Futures: “It’s really important to focus on where we are, not just how much we’ve improved”

Paul Hennessy / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

“I was certainly pleasantly surprised by the headline number,” Martha Gimbel, an economist at Schmidt Futures, told Business Insider. “The caveat is that this data was collected before the virus started surging again.”

She continued: “The real lesson of today’s report is that we still have the potential to add these jobs back if we can get the public health crisis under control.”

Going forward, the question is “whether or not that improvement can be sustained and to whether or not it will spread to other workers as well,” said Gimbel.

And, focusing on the change instead of the level is a mistake, she said. “Adding 4.8 million jobs is amazing. We are still down 15 million jobs over the course of this crisis.”

“So it’s really important to focus on where we are, not just how much we’ve improved,” she said.



Read more:

A 22-year market vet explains why stocks are headed for a ‘massive reset’ as the economy struggles to recover from COVID-19 – and outlines why that will put mega-cap tech companies in serious danger



3. Navy Federal Credit Union: The recovery “continues to be shambolic, but overall, the country just booked a second month of multi-million job gains.”

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

“The pace of job creation is almost certainly not going to keep up,” said Nick Bunker, an economist at Indeed, in a Thursday note. “Yes, the unemployment rate might have declined, but workers are still losing jobs and signs point toward more and more of these losses becoming permanent.”

He continued: “The coronavirus crisis moves so quickly that these numbers are already out of date, but the signals we can read suggest the near term future is not bright.”

“The labour market was already in a bad place before the recent spikes in coronavirus cases, which could stall economic activity again. The next few weeks will be important to determine where we go next.”



Read more:

Real-estate investor Joe Fairless breaks down how he went from 4 single-family rentals to overseeing 7,000 units worth $US900 million – and outlines the epiphany that turbocharged his career



4. Indeed: “The coronavirus crisis moves so quickly that these numbers are already out of date”

AP Photo/LM Otero

“The pace of job creation is almost certainly not going to keep up,” said Nick Bunker, an economist at Indeed, in a Thursday note. “Yes, the unemployment rate might have declined, but workers are still losing jobs and signs point toward more and more of these losses becoming permanent.”

He continued: “The coronavirus crisis moves so quickly that these numbers are already out of date, but the signals we can read suggest the near term future is not bright.”

“The labour market was already in a bad place before the recent spikes in coronavirus cases, which could stall economic activity again. The next few weeks will be important to determine where we go next.”



Read more:

Stock analysts are having a moment in the sun as the market gets flipped upside down. We spoke to 11 of the top-ranked on Wall Street to get their forecasts and single-stock picks.



5. Principal Global Investors: “The US government cannot claim victory just yet”

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

“Today’s number certainly adds to the growing evidence of a strengthening economy in early June,” said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors. “With all state-wide lockdown orders having been suspended by the time of the survey week, a labour market improvement makes sense.”

She continued: “These numbers will inevitably take centre stage ahead of the Congressional debate on the next round of coronavirus stimulus.”

“However, the US government cannot claim victory just yet. High-frequency data suggests that the labour market strength had started to wane later in the month, perhaps as households and businesses grew increasingly cautious about the rise in infection rates.”

“Indeed, now, with the closings having been reversed or paused across 40% of the US, July’s job report may paint a much weaker story.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.