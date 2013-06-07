Tomorrow Is Going To Be Huge

RobosaurusTomorrow is going to be huge.



At 8:30 AM ET we get the Non-Farm Payrolls report for May.

Analysts expect 163K vs. 165K last month.

The unemployment rate is expected to be unchanged at 7.5%.

This will be the most closely watched report in some time.

For one thing, the market is the most wobbly it’s been in quite some time. The 5%+ greater decline from the recent peaks is the worst drawdown since last Autumn.

And everyone is Fed obsessed, and wondering when Bernanke & Co. will start “the taper.”

Plus, we got some weak data this week, so there are some newfound economic concerns.

We’ll of course be covering the number, and its ramifications, LIVE when it comes out.

