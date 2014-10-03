Here Is What Twitter Expects For The Jobs Report

It is Jobs Day in America.

Wall Street expects nonfarm payrolls grew by 215,000 in September, with the unemployment rate expected to remain at 6.1%.

Twitter has also weighed in and expects nonfarm payrolls to grow by 205,000.

Via Bloomberg economist Michael McDonough, here are Twitter’s expectations.

Bloomberg Social Media Calculated NFP Forecast is at 205K: pic.twitter.com/KboOTKWjQ8

— Michael McDonough (@M_McDonough) October 3, 2014

You can read our full preview here, and follow our complete live coverage here.

