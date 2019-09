The US economy lost 80,000 jobs in March, marking the third consecutive month of shrinking payrolls. The consensus view among surveyed economists was that only 50,000 jobs would be lost. The unemployment rate now stands at 5.1%, its highest level since early 2005.



