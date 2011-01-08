The Ugly Details Behind Today's Big Jobs Report Miss

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

This morning’s unemployment report was a mixed bag. Yes, the unemployment rate went down. But, actually, that’s because people are choosing to drop out of the work force altogether.Hours worked and hourly earnings may have been up, but this is nothing like what people thought was coming after the booming ADP report.



But the story here is that while the unemployment rate may be falling, and wages and hours rising too, many are being left behind as a result of a recession that has brought structural changes to the U.S. economy (real estate sector blown to pieces).

