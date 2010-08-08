Jobs Report Adds To Awful Series Of Recovery Crushing Data





The economic outlook just can’t seem to catch a break from the disappointing reports.

This week continued the trend of the last two months, with reports that the ISM Mfg Index declined in June for the fourth straight month, that construction spending rose only 0.1% in June and the report for May was revised to a big decline of 1.0%, that factory orders fell 1.2% in June, pending home sales fell 2.6% in July, and so on.

Wall Street’s big hope was that the government jobs report would be a positive and take investors minds off the other dismal reports that increasingly indicate the economic recovery is in trouble.

But it didn’t happen. The employment report showed that an additional 131,000 jobs were lost in July. The bigger disappointment was that there were only 71,000 new jobs created in the private sector versus the forecast for 100,000, and the need for 200,000 new jobs a month to begin a reduction in the unemployment rate.

Meanwhile, there were 202,000 government jobs lost, including 143,000 temporary census jobs as expected. Adding to the negative aspect of the report, the 81,000 new private sector jobs previously reported for June was revised sharply downward to only 31,000.

No doubt the focus will now shift to hope that the Fed will take some type of stimulus or quantitative easing actions at its FOMC meeting next Tuesday. But I doubt very much that the Fed is ready to do that.

