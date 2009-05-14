Jobs Picture Still Getting Worse

Not even Steve Liesman found anything to like in this morning’s unemployment claims figure. Despite hopes that new claims might somehow possibly come in lower than 600,000, it was not to be. New claims came in at 637,000, ahead of the 610,000 that economists had estimated.



Supposedly there could be something with swine flu or Chrysler or whatever, but basically lots of people are still losing their jobs.

Meanwhile, the PPI jumped .3%. But remember, deflation is the enemy, so a-printing we must go.

