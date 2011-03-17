11 New Jobs That NFL Players Can Do During The Lockout

Photo: GQ
The top tier of NFL talent make millions every year and have enough stashed away to ride out the current labour fight.The vast majority, however, will have to find second jobs to survive. Of the 1,700 players in the league, about 380 live from paycheck-to-paycheck even though the league minimum is $320,000 per year, according to MSNBC.com.
Unfortunately, when you’re an enormous, muscle-bound, athletic freak who has spent your whole life honing yourself to perform one activity, your career options are somewhat limited.
Fortunately, we’ve compiled a list of careers that are perfectly suited to the NFL players’ unique “skill set” — most of which have already been tried by current players.
Hey, the NFL isn't the ONLY game in town. The AFL acquired its first defector today in the form of Dallas Cowboys practice squad player Troy Bergeron. He signed a futures contract with the Cowboys at the end of last season, but it was voided by the lockout.
Arena ball (or going Canadian) is a logical transition for players who don't have contracts to honour, but some may avoid it because of injury concerns in the decidedly not-lucrative league.
Chad Ochocinco announced today that he will be training/trying out with Sporting KC, Kansas City's Major League Soccer squad. If he makes it on to the team, the goal celebrations may be spectacular.
This is an especially good option for out-of-work kickers, since many of them began as soccer players who simply got recruited by their high school football teams.
Baltimore Ravens safety Tom Zbikowski already stepped into the ring as a pro for the first time three weeks ago. Now he's 2-0 and wants to be taken seriously. Ochocinco may be a good candidate, having jawed with Zbikowski for weeks and stating that he has trained the sport for years during the off-season.
The two sports have a long shared history, with many jocks stepping into the squared circle during or after their football days. One of sport's greatest champions, The Rock, began life as a University of Miami linebacker and fellow champ Bill Goldberg spent time in the NFL.
Current New York Jets linebacker Bart Scott turned heads in February when FOX Sports announced that he would appear on TNA Wrestling. But injury worries were dispelled after Scott emerged unharmed from his skit with former Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle.
Former NFL wide receiver Daryl Hobbs decided to apply for a high school coaching job after retiring. He got one at Beaumont Legacy Christian, a small Texas school.
It can't be too hard to land a high school job with the connections NFL players have: Hobbs had recommendations from former Carolina Panthers head coach John Fox and Arizona State University head coach Dennis Erickson.
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Marc Colombo is the vocalist and rhythm guitarist for the heavy metal band Free Reign. And of course, bands aren't limited to the big boys thrashing -- Minnesota Vikings punter Chris Kluwe plays bass for alternative rock band Tripping Icarus.
Philadelphia Eagles fullback Owen Schmitt suggested landscaping as one of his lockout options because he has a connection in the business. It makes sense though: it's low stress, it's outside, and it'll help players stay in shape.
Dancing With The Stars has seen its share of current and former NFL stars flail their way across the stage, including Jerry Rice, Emmitt Smith, Warren Sapp, Chad Ochocinco, and Jason Taylor.
In fact, any reality TV show will do. Spike TV's Pro's vs. Joe's pits professionals against amateurs in various sports, and they've featured many NFL players, including a reunion of former Philadelphia Eagles teammates Donovan McNabb and Terrell Owens. New York Giant backup Jesse Palmer was one of the first Bachelors
Lugging around boxes and furniture is another perfect replacement for the weight room. Plus, if Jared Retkofsky can go from moving furniture to long-snapping for the Pittsburgh Steelers, players should be able to make the opposite transition as well.
It's not just for fat guys. You've got to be in shape to hang with the giants of this sport. Trevor Canfield, a lineman for the Detroit Lions, was spotted gobbling up the five pound, 10-patty Bardzilla burger as part of an eating contest at Bards Burger in Covington, Kentucky, in January.
NFL lineman William 'The Refrigerator' Perry tried his hand in competitive eating too, well after his career ended. He failed miserably, stumped by just his fourth hot dog at the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in 2003, 40 hot dogs behind winner Takeru Kobayashi.
New England Patriots superstar quarterback Tom Brady did an infamous spread for GQ magazine in his spare time. New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush posed for GQ as well with girlfriend-at-the-time socialite Kim Kardashian.
These guys are always posing for photos somewhere. Might as well get paid for it!
