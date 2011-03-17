11 New Jobs That NFL Players Can Do During The Lockout

Photo: GQ

The top tier of NFL talent make millions every year and have enough stashed away to ride out the current labour fight.The vast majority, however, will have to find second jobs to survive. Of the 1,700 players in the league, about 380 live from paycheck-to-paycheck even though the league minimum is $320,000 per year, according to MSNBC.com.



Unfortunately, when you’re an enormous, muscle-bound, athletic freak who has spent your whole life honing yourself to perform one activity, your career options are somewhat limited.

Fortunately, we’ve compiled a list of careers that are perfectly suited to the NFL players’ unique “skill set” — most of which have already been tried by current players.

