Jobs: New York Times Company (NYT)

My colleagues will tell you that the newspaper industry is screwed and that companies like the New York Times (NYT) are all but doomed no matter how many free newspaper archives they toss on the Web. But if you still want to work at the Times, they’re hiring: The NYT is looking to fill dozens of job openings, mostly on the digital side. Jobs posted in the last month:
- Manager, search technology at About.com
- Senior systems analyst at NYT newspaper
- Digital advertising coordinator at NYT newspaper
- AJAX Web developer at NYTimes.com
- Online news designer at NYTimes.com
- Technical project manager at NYTimes.com
- Senior product manager, Health at About.com
- Ad ops traffic manager at About.com
- Senior systems analyst (SAP) at NYTimes Corporate
- Web application developer (LAMP) at NYTimes.com
