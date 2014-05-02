We Are Now *THIS CLOSE* To Recovering All Of The Jobs Lost In The Recession

Here’s the latest look at how we’re doing making up the jobs lost in the recession.

The red lines shows the trajectory of jobs lost and gained in this recession/recovery vs. the other recessions since WWII.

As you can see, we are now *this close* to making up the lost jobs.

Here’s the chart from Calculated Risk. You can see the slight gap between the rid line and the zero line, representing the gap.

