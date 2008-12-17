Jobs Isn't Sick, Sources Say (AAPL)

Via CNBC’s Jim Goldman, Apple (AAPL) wants everybody to know that the reason Steve Jobs won’t give a Stevenote at Macworld this year isn’t because he’s sick. Reports Goldman:



Sources inside the company tell me that Jobs’ decision was more about politics than his pancreas. Sources tell me that if Jobs for some reason was unable to perform any of his responsibilities as CEO because of health reasons, which would include the Macworld keynote, I should “rest assured that the board would let me know.

Here’s hoping Jim’s sources at Apple’s aren’t the same notoriously cagey people who — let’s put this generously — massaged the truth about Jobs’s health after the iPhone 3G launch last summer.

Those “sources” said Steve had a mere cold, when in fact, he’d suffered weight loss due to an infection in his digestive system following surgical treatments for pancreatic cancer.

According to gossip rag Valleywag, rumours about Jobs’s health haven’t gone away since:

It’s generally understood that the surgery to treat his pancreatic cancer rewired his digestive system, giving him difficulty in digesting some foods. (I’ve heard he can no longer drink his favourite beverage, a nonalcoholic grape juice from California’s Navarro vineyards.) And fears persist that his cancer might return. I keep hearing apocryphal rumours that Oracle CEO Larry Ellison, who is among Jobs’s closest friends, once broke down in tears and said, “My best friend is dying.”

