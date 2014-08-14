Soon, There May Only Be 2 Types Of Jobs -- People Who Code Computers, And People Who Get Bossed Around By Computers

REUTERS/Toby Melville A designer hold the hand of ‘Rex’, a two metre tall artificial human, at the Science Museum in central London February 5, 2013. The British roboticist designers claim it is the world’s first complete bionic man, featuring artificial organs as well as fully functioning limbs. It will be on public display until March 11, 2014.

People who know how to program computers have job security, and that probably won’t change anytime soon.

James Preston-Werner, co-founder of community coding startup Github, believes there will only be two types of jobs in the future: people who code computers, and people who get bossed around by computers.

“In the future there’s potentially two types of jobs: where you tell a machine what to do, programming a computer, or a machine is going to tell you what to do,” Preston-Werner told Bloomberg Businessweek’s Joel Stein.

“You’re either the one that creates the automation or you’re getting automated.”

