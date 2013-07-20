The 17 Hottest Jobs For Recent College Graduates

New college graduates can still find jobs if they know where to look.



The Bureau of labour Statistics expects 8.5 million job openings in occupations that typically require a bachelors degree from 2010 to 2020. Business, education, and computer science have among the most opportunities, though there are good options in many career fields.

From the BLS’s recent College To Career report, we’ve picked out entry level jobs that typically require a bachelors degree with at least 100,000 projected openings over the decade.

Elementary school teachers, except special education

573,200 projected job openings from 2010 to 2020.

$53,400 median wage.

Accountants and auditors

452,100 projected job openings from 2010 to 2020.

$63,550 median wage.

Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education

249,300 projected job openings from 2010 to 2020.

$53,430 median wage.

Computer systems analysts

222,500 projected job openings from 2010 to 2020.

$79,680 median wage.

Software developers, applications

197,900 projected job openings from 2010 to 2020.

$90,060 median wages.

Market research analysts and marketing specialists

191,800 projected job openings from 2010 to 2020

$60,300 median wage.

Software developers, systems software

168,000projected job openings from 2010 to 2020.

$99,000 median wages.

Network and computer systems administrators

155,300 projected job openings from 2010 to 2020.

$72,560 median wage.

Child, family, and school social workers

128,300 projected job openings from 2010 to 2020.

$41,530 median wage.

Computer programmers

128,000 projected job openings from 2010 to 2020.

$74,280 median wage.

Graphic designers

123,800 projected job openings from 2010 to 2020.

$44,150 median wage.

Recreation workers118,600 projected job openings from 2010 to 2020.

$22,240 median wage.

Special education teachers, preschool, kindergarten, and elementary school

113,300 projected job openings from 2010 to 2020.

$52,480 (preschool) and $53,820(kindergarten and elementary school) median wages.

Information security analysts, Web developers, and computer network architects

110,300 projected job openings from 2010 to 2020.

$86,170 (Information security analysts), $62,500 (web developers), and $91,000 median wages.

Civil engineers

104,400 projected job openings from 2010 to 2020.

$79,340 median wage.

Financial analysts

104,200 projected job openings from 2010 to 2020.

$76,950 median wage.

Cost estimators

103,000 projected job openings from 2010 to 2020.

$58,860 median wage.

What should young people do with this information? Projected job openings are an important thing to onsider when choosing a career, but students should also have a good idea of their interests and abilities.

Getting an internship during college will give you a good idea of what employees in specific jobs do every day. With all of this information in mind, you can increase your chances of finding a career path that will be the best fit for you.

